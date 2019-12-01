Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Listed by Retail Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 05:21am EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 and Nike Edition GPS smartwatch deals for shoppers in 2019

The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 & Series 3 deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Retail Fuse. Find savings on Apple Watches with GPS & cellular connectivity in 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm models.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 4 deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 3 deals:

More Apple deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Considered to be one of the best smartwatches on the market today, the Apple Watch line offers impressive health and fitness tracking features for iPhone users. The Apple Watch Series 5, like the Series 4 it replaces, boasts of an ECG monitor, accelerometer and GPS capabilities. Newly added is an always-on retina display calibrated for easy reading at any brightness level. Both 42mm and 44mm models for the Series 5 are out in stores now.

The Apple Watch is very popular for a reason – it can do so much more than just tell time. The Series 5 and 3 are today’s hottest smartwatches. They have GPS, barometric altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and many more. They both are water-resistant, too. The smallest display for Series 3 is 42mm while Series 5 has 44mm. The brand has also a Nike model but the Apple Watch Series 4 has been discontinued.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48aDTXS SILK ROAD INVESTMENT : (1) major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the target company and (2) discloseable and connected transaction in relation to guarantee arrangements
PU
05:48aLUYE PHARMA : Discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of equity interest in shandong boan
PU
05:48aLUYE PHARMA : SAMA launches draft "Payment System and Services in the Kingdom" for public feedbacks
PU
05:45aWALT DISNEY : Protests Have Turned Hong Kong Disneyland Into a 'Ghost Town'
DJ
05:45aTrade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
DJ
05:31aFiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
RE
05:31aGlobal PET Packaging Market 2019-2023| Growing Popularity of Lightweight Packaging to Boost Market Growth| Technavio
BU
05:23aTUNGTEX : Major transaction in relation to disposal of assets
PU
05:23aGRANDE : Completion of major and connected transaction in relation to investment in the target company by way of capital increase
PU
05:21aBest Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Listed by Retail Fuse
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5LITTELFUSE, INC. : LITTELFUSE : LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group