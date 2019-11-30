Best Bath and Body Works Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Fragrance, Candles, Bubble Bath & Body Lotion Savings Compared by Retail Fuse

Save on Bath and Body Works deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Home Fragrance and 3-wick candle savings for shoppers

Compare the best Bath and Body Works Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on products for the home and body are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Retail Fuse.

Best Bath and Body Works deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Bath and Body Works sells a large selection of bath and beauty products in the US. BBW has an extensive collection of scented candles and bath bombs that serve as perfect gifts for the holidays. However, Bath and Body Works lotions and fragrances remain their most popular lines no matter the season.

Is Cyber Monday still a thing? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2018 broke all online spending records in the US with estimated sales of $7.9 billion.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191130005004/en/