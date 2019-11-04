Log in
Best Black Friday 2019 DNA Kit Deals: Early Ancestry & 23andMe DNA Savings Compared by Saver Trends

11/04/2019 | 09:27pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best early Ancestry, 23andMe & more DNA kit deals for shoppers in 2019

In search of the best Black Friday DNA test deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top early AncestryDNA & 23andMe Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best DNA kit deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Consumer-grade DNA testing kits have revolutionized the way people discover family histories. Ancestry DNA has a large customer database and focuses on genealogical matching and health testing. 23andMe, provides additional reports for mtDNA haplogroups, basic Y-DNA and health testing. Both make quality DNA testing kits and deciding which to buy for Black Friday will vary according to your needs and objectives.

For how long will Walmart and Amazon run their Black Friday sale? This year’s Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

Amazon pre-empts their annual Black Friday sales with a “Countdown to Black Friday” promotion, releasing discounted products throughout early November. Once Black Friday Deals Week starts, new deals appear on the site every hour, lasting until Cyber Monday the week after. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.

Most big-box retailers make their Black Friday deals available until Cyber Monday, although Amazon further adds an extra week, continuing the promotion as Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
