Best Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Early AT&T, Boost, Sprint & Verizon Deals Rated by Consumer Articles

11/24/2019 | 06:01pm EST

A review of the best early Verizon, Straight Talk, Boost Mobile & Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top cell phone, Internet and TV plan sales

What are the best Black Friday cell phone and data plan deals of 2019? Consumer Articles monitor savings on Sprint, AT&T, Boost Mobile and Verizon plans over Black Friday and are sharing their top early picks for shoppers below.

Best Smartphone deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Telecommunication companies provide cellular, Internet and television services around the country. Top telecoms such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint offer prepaid and postpaid cell phone plans for the latest smartphones with varying talk, text and data allocations. More companies such as Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, MetroPCS and Cricket Wireless also offer various contracts and promotions to compete for more subscribers.

Since the majority of the world’s population uses cellular phones, the competition among telecommunication companies, widely called telcos or telecomms, are getting more intense. Since they all offer products and services which are almost similar, product differentiation and excellent customer service are necessary. The top telecoms are Verizon and AT&T. Many telcos offer unlimited talk, text and data plans without contract such as Sprint, Straight Talk, and Metro by T-Mobile. Cricket, Xfinity and Boost Mobile also offer affordable plans.

Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. In addition to the usual plethora of discounted items, holiday shoppers can enjoy impressive new deals everyday throughout Amazon’s Black Friday sales event.

Edison Trends reports that Walmart experienced the second biggest growth in online sales during Black Friday 2018. Walmart saw a 23% increase in online revenue while Amazon grew by 25% compared to the preceding year’s figures.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
