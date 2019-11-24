Best Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2019): Early AT&T, Boost, Sprint & Verizon Deals Rated by Consumer Articles

What are the best Black Friday cell phone and data plan deals of 2019? Consumer Articles monitor savings on Sprint, AT&T, Boost Mobile and Verizon plans over Black Friday and are sharing their top early picks for shoppers below.
Best Smartphone deals:
Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
Save up to 60% on a wide range of smartphones & Boost wireless plans at Boost Mobile - check live prices on best-selling iPhone and Android phone plans & Wi-fi hotspot plans from
Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models Boost
Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store - save on a wide range of new and reconditioned iPhones, LG, Samsung Galaxy smartphones & more
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Telecommunication companies provide cellular, Internet and television services around the country. Top telecoms such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint offer prepaid and postpaid cell phone plans for the latest smartphones with varying talk, text and data allocations. More companies such as Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, MetroPCS and Cricket Wireless also offer various contracts and promotions to compete for more subscribers.
Since the majority of the world’s population uses cellular phones, the competition among telecommunication companies, widely called telcos or telecomms, are getting more intense. Since they all offer products and services which are almost similar, product differentiation and excellent customer service are necessary. The top telecoms are Verizon and AT&T. Many telcos offer unlimited talk, text and data plans without contract such as Sprint, Straight Talk, and Metro by T-Mobile. Cricket, Xfinity and Boost Mobile also offer affordable plans.
Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.
Over the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday last year, Amazon.com customers ordered over 180 million items in total. In addition to the usual plethora of discounted items, holiday shoppers can enjoy impressive new deals everyday throughout Amazon’s Black Friday sales event.
Edison Trends reports that Walmart experienced the second biggest growth in online sales during Black Friday 2018. Walmart saw a 23% increase in online revenue while Amazon grew by 25% compared to the preceding year’s figures.
