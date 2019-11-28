Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Watch Deals 2019: Rolex, Timex, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Fossil, G-SHOCK, Nixon & Michael Kors Watch Savings Rated by Save Bubble

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday designer watch deals for shoppers in 2019

Here’s a comparison of the best watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on luxury watches for men, women and kids by clicking the links below.

Best watch deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Mechanical watches from luxury brands like Rolex and TAG Heuer are held to high standards, making them a worthwhile investment. The Tissot Heritage 1973 Chronograph features a satin-polished stainless steel case and calf leather strap. Fossil and Michael Kors watches are a more casual wear with their stylish designs, while Casio G-SHOCK is built tough for outdoor activities. Nixon and Timex have inexpensive options that still look sophisticated and are highly functional.

When does Black Friday officially start at Amazon and Walmart? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

Shoppers can expect Amazon’s Black Friday deals to run from mid-November to early December. The retailer’s ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ introduces deals as early as the first week of November, ramping up to new offers being added hourly once Black Friday Deals Week starts.

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005162/en/