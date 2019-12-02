Best Blender, Stand Mixer & Juicer Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Nutribullet, Ninja, KitchenAid & Vitamix Blender Savings Compared by Consumer Walk

Cyber Monday blender, juicer, mixer and food processor deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Vitamix, Nutribullet, KitchenAid and Ninja kitchen appliances.

The best blender and juicer Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on personal, countertop and hand immersion blenders from Ninja, Vitamix, KitchenAid, Nutribullet and more top brands.

Best Blender, Stand Mixer & Juicer Deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fitness and health-minded individuals comprise the majority of those who use blenders and juicers. These kitchen appliances are essential in making nutritional smoothies and well-blended recipes. Top blender brands include Vitamix and Nutribullet, offering their own extensive lines of full-sized and space-saving blenders as well as food processors.

What are Cyber Monday deals? Most Black Friday sales are available up until Cyber Monday the week after. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer new online-only deals and other special promotions that are typically focused on electronics and popular household items.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005025/en/