Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Best Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:13am EDT
People wait in line to shop at Best Buy on during a sales event on Thanksgiving day in Westbury, New York

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retailer sold fewer video game consoles and other entertainment products.

Best Buy's overall same-store sales 1.6% in the second quarter ended Aug. 3. Analysts on average had expected a 2.15% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $9.54 billion from $9.38 billion, a touch below expectations of $9.56 billion.

The company also narrowed its full year sales forecast to a range of $43.1 billion to $43.6 billion, from a $42.9 billion to $43.9 billion range, citing planned further increases in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY COMPANY 1.74% 69 Delayed Quote.30.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:22aYen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile
RE
07:22aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Fears Of Trade-war Escalation Fade
DJ
07:18aChina to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
RE
07:17aThailand can add more economic stimulus if needed - Financial Minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:13aBest Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group