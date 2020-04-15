Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Best Buy to furlough 51,000 hourly U.S. store employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 09:51am EDT
People wait for purchases outside of a Best Buy store due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Arlington, Virginia

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc said on Wednesday it would furlough about 51,000 hourly U.S. store employees but retain a vast majority of its full-time store and field workers to cater to a surge in demand for work-from-home equipment due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The retailer, which has switched to a curbside delivery model amid store closures, said that starting next week, some corporate employees would also participate in voluntary reduced work weeks and voluntary furloughs, while its top management and board would take a pay cut.

The company's sales during the quarter, before switching to the new service model late in March, grew about 4%, ahead of its own expectations, Best Buy said, adding that domestic online sales were up about 250% from a year earlier.

Sales grew about 25% during an 8-day period ended March 20, a day before the company announced its decision to switch to a curbside model, as people shopped for work-from-home equipment, gaming-related products as well as products needed to freeze food, the company said.

However, the shift in its service model has led to a drop in customer traffic, with sales dropping 30% from March 21 through April 11, Best Buy said.

The company has already withdrawn all financial forecasts for fiscal 2021 and drawn down the full amount of its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility.

Best Buy had nearly 125,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, at the end of fiscal 2020, according to an annual filing.

"The situation remains very fluid and there is still a great deal of uncertainty, particularly as it relates to depth and duration of store closures and consumer confidence over time," Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said.

Shares of the company were down about 4% in early trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aBank of Canada says domestic downturn to be sharpest in history, drops forecasts
RE
10:01aNETHERLANDS AUTHORITY FOR CONSUMERS & MARKETS : Dutch heat supplier Eneco to refund fees for certain heat connections
PU
10:00aUNITED STATES : NAHB Housing Market Index worse than estimates at 30
10:00aUNITED STATES : Business Inventories as estimates at -0.4%
09:59aBerkshire Hathaway to accept Occidental shares instead of cash dividends
RE
09:57aMeeting of G20 finance officials runs late, news conference delayed
RE
09:55aChina to step up protection of investors - financial stability committee
RE
09:54aUnitedHealth CEO says most procedures at SCA ambulatory surgery centers postponed
RE
09:54aRussia's Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments
RE
09:53aRetail Sales Plunged a Record 8.7% as Virus Shutdowns Hit -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Main Indicators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group