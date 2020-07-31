Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Chance Products Emerges as a Key Player in the US Personal Protective Equipment Market, Named Exclusive Distributor for BioCore nCoV-19 Real Time PCR Kits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Best Chance Products, LLC, a distribution and sales company providing a supply chain of personal protective equipment, has been named the exclusive distributor for globally-acclaimed South Korean biotechnology company, BioCore Co., Ltd. in the United States, South Africa, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, and Belize.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005443/en/

2019-nCoV Real Time PCR Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

2019-nCoV Real Time PCR Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

Best Chance Products sells COVID-19 Real-Time PCR test kits, now available with swabs and VTM kits, antibody tests, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and an EPA-registered disinfectant that provides protection against germs and viruses, including the Coronavirus. The COVID-19 Real Time PCR kits received Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration and has 100% clinical sensitivity and specificity.

“Our products are designed to supply the value and peace of mind our customers need in these important times,” quotes James Bohm, co-founder of Best Chance Products. “We are honored to provide solutions to front-line heroes, the healthcare industry, and government agencies."

With fast results and the capacity to produce approximately 200,000 tests each day, Best Chance Products is uniquely positioned to pave the way to an efficient testing strategy throughout multiple state governments, hospitals, and major healthcare companies in the United States and abroad.

For more information visit bestchanceproducts.com. Get in touch via direct phone-line (714) 844-8900 or email sales@bestchanceproducts.com.

ABOUT BEST CHANCE PRODUCTS

Best Chance Products is a distribution and sales company that provides a large supply chain of personal protective equipment, on both a wholesale and retail basis. The company sells COVID-19 real time PCR testing kits made in South Korea, now available with swabs and VTM kits, antibody tests, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and EPA-registered disinfectants that provide protection against germs and viruses, including the Coronavirus. As the exclusive distributor for BioCore, the global biomechanical engineering company at the forefront of FDA/EUA authorized COVID-19 tests, Best Chance Products distinguishes itself with quality and accuracy, aiming to provide efficient solutions for the needs of clients, while protecting the physical safety, health, and environment of individuals. For more information visit bestchanceproducts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pAMAZON COM INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:39pTEXTRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 2, 2020 and May 4, 2019 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pDAVIDSTEA : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
02:39pMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter
BU
02:38pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pKVH INDUSTRIES : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Introduction (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pSYSTEMAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Appointment of Grupo Famsa's Chief Executive Officer
PU
02:37pGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Notification of late filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group