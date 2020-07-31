Best Chance Products Emerges as a Key Player in the US Personal Protective Equipment Market, Named Exclusive Distributor for BioCore nCoV-19 Real Time PCR Kits

Best Chance Products, LLC, a distribution and sales company providing a supply chain of personal protective equipment, has been named the exclusive distributor for globally-acclaimed South Korean biotechnology company, BioCore Co., Ltd. in the United States, South Africa, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, and Belize.

Best Chance Products sells COVID-19 Real-Time PCR test kits, now available with swabs and VTM kits, antibody tests, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and an EPA-registered disinfectant that provides protection against germs and viruses, including the Coronavirus. The COVID-19 Real Time PCR kits received Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration and has 100% clinical sensitivity and specificity.

“Our products are designed to supply the value and peace of mind our customers need in these important times,” quotes James Bohm, co-founder of Best Chance Products. “We are honored to provide solutions to front-line heroes, the healthcare industry, and government agencies."

With fast results and the capacity to produce approximately 200,000 tests each day, Best Chance Products is uniquely positioned to pave the way to an efficient testing strategy throughout multiple state governments, hospitals, and major healthcare companies in the United States and abroad.

For more information visit bestchanceproducts.com. Get in touch via direct phone-line (714) 844-8900 or email sales@bestchanceproducts.com.

ABOUT BEST CHANCE PRODUCTS

Best Chance Products is a distribution and sales company that provides a large supply chain of personal protective equipment, on both a wholesale and retail basis. The company sells COVID-19 real time PCR testing kits made in South Korea, now available with swabs and VTM kits, antibody tests, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and EPA-registered disinfectants that provide protection against germs and viruses, including the Coronavirus. As the exclusive distributor for BioCore, the global biomechanical engineering company at the forefront of FDA/EUA authorized COVID-19 tests, Best Chance Products distinguishes itself with quality and accuracy, aiming to provide efficient solutions for the needs of clients, while protecting the physical safety, health, and environment of individuals. For more information visit bestchanceproducts.com.

