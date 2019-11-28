Best Chromebook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Samsung, Pixelbook & Acer Chromebook Deals Compared by Saver Trends

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Chromebooks from Samsung, Google, Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are listed below by the sales experts at Saver Trends. Find savings on top-rated Samsung, Acer, ASUS & Dell Chromebooks.

Best Chromebook deals:

● Save up to 66% on a wide range of Chromebooks at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on top-rated HP, Samsung, Acer, Dell and Lenovo Chromebooks

● Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - HP’s top-rated Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive

● Save up to $70 on the top-rated Samsung Chromebook 3 - at Walmart

● Save up to $200 on Samsung Chromebooks & Notebooks - at Walmart

● Save up to 81% on Chromebook laptops at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook Flip and Lenovo Chromebooks

● Save up to $120 on ASUS Chromebooks

● Save on Google Pixelbook 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Walmart

● Save up to $130 on Acer Chromebooks at Walmart - check the latest deals on the top-rated Acer Chromebook 14, 715 & R13

● Save up to $140 on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazo

● Save up to $209 on Google Pixelbook laptops at Amazon - find deals on Pixelbooks with storage options up to 512GB

● Save up to $455 on Acer touchscreen Chromebooks - at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

As technology advances, the lines between laptops, tablets, and Chromebooks overlap. Chromebooks are mainly known for their affordable price, big and bright display, and basic functions. These devices are halfway between a laptop and a tablet. Chromebooks are manufactured by different brands like Samsung, Acer, and ASUS to supply to the wide demographics of people looking for devices that can provide the basic needs of a laptop with the speed and portability of a tablet.

Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, and ASUS Flip are higher in the Chromebook echelon in terms of pricing, processor power, and features. These touchscreen computers offer flexibility and functionality for consumers. The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a unit that is excellent for typing, browsing, checking emails, and streaming videos. A more expensive Chromebook, the Google Pixelbook, runs various Android apps that other Chromebooks cannot. Less pricey Chromebook options include the Lenovo Chromebook, Asus Flip and the Acer Spin which are on-par in terms of functionality and flexibility.

