Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Chromebook Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Samsung, HP, Acer, Asus & Google Pixelbook Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 12:41pm EST

Saver Trends share the best early Chromebook Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Asus Chromebook Flip and more

Find an updated list of early Black Friday Chromebook deals, featuring savings on touchscreen Chromebooks and Chromebooks from Samsung, Acer, HP, Google, Lenovo and Asus. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Saver Trends.

Best Chromebook deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With their compact touchscreen design and reasonable price tags, Chromebooks have done well to penetrate the laptop market even with the proliferation of ultrabooks. Affordable models from Asus and Samsung are particularly popular, namely the Asus Chromebook Flip and Samsung Chromebook 3. Professionals and entrepreneurs prefer the Google Pixelbook and Acer Chromebook Spin 13 for business use.

How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Both online stores and retail outlets offer discounts on items during Black Friday. These deals typically offer discounts from 20% up to 50% off across a variety of product categories.

Top retailers typically announce their best deals online, including online-exclusive discounts. This makes online shopping more and more attractive to holiday shoppers compared to heading into stores.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN strike could trigger layoffs at Halifax port as rail activity hits the brakes
AQ
01:21pTOP ACER BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Early Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5, Aspire Laptop & Chromebook Sales Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
BU
01:06pU.S. AND CHINA CAN STILL CLINCH PHASE 1 DEAL BY END YEAR : U.S. national security adviser
RE
01:06pENI : Buhari Salutes Farmers for 'Saving Nigeria Billions of Naira From Food Importation'
AQ
01:06pENI : Food Sufficiency Will Improve National Security, Says Buhari
AQ
01:01pTOP DELL BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Early Alienware Gaming PC, Dell Inspiron & XPS Laptop & Monitor Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
BU
12:41pBEST CHROMEBOOK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2019 : Early Samsung, HP, Acer, Asus & Google Pixelbook Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends
BU
12:37pSINGER SRI LANKA : Lifestyle Fiesta 2019 at BMICH
AQ
12:31pTHE BEST PROJECTOR BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Early Home Theater, Portable, 4K & 1080p Projector Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
BU
12:11pCOMPARE THE BEST CANON CAMERA BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Early Canon EOS Rebel 80D, T7i & T6i Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
2BASF SE : BASF : Germany's BASF starts building $10-billion petrochemical project in China
3ARAMCO IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
4ERICSSON AB : GERMAN 5G BIDDERS MUST GUARANTEE NO FOREIGN STATE MEDDLING: CDU
5Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group