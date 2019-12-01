Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Cyber Monday Roomba & Braava Deals (2019): iRobot Roomba 675, 960, e5, s9 & i7+ Robot Vacuum & Mop Savings Compared by Consumer Walk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:41pm EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and Braava robot mop deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track Roomba prices and have rounded up the best Roomba i7, s9, e6, 980, 890 and 650 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Roomba robot vacuum deals:

Best Braava robot mop deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

iRobot Roomba offers a reprieve to individuals who are too busy to clean regularly. Their entry-level smart vacuums, the Roomba 690 and 650 are packed with modern features like virtual barrier identification, infrared navigation and HEPA filtration that are still more than what traditional vacuums can offer. Even more powerful are the Roomba 980, 960 and 890 models which can be automated by wireless connection and Alexa commands. The latest from its line are the i7, i7+, e5, and s9 which have 10x the suction power compared to regular vacuums.

Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Adobe Analytics data showed that Cyber Monday 2018 broke online spending records with a projected $7.9 billion in total sales.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance and (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of Court Meeting
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of General Meeting
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:31pBEST CYBER MONDAY WEB HOSTING DEALS (2019) : HostGator, Bluehost, WP Engine, Liquid Web & SiteGround Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
07:31pGlobal Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstroNova Inc. and Canon Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:28pJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited and (3) Despatch of the Scheme Document
PU
07:26pDelivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
RE
07:21pLULULEMON CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Lululemon Yoga & Athletic Clothing Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HERE'S THE BEST DEWALT POWER TOOLS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Drill, Saw & Air Compressor Savings Researched ..
3LATEST BOOST MOBILE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Best Galaxy, iPhone, LG & More Android Smartphone Deals Rate..
4DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Ho..
5SONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group