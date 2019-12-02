Log in
Best Cyber Monday Sonos Deals (2019) Listed by Consumer Walk

12/02/2019

Save on Sonos Play, Move, Beam & Playbar speakers & soundbars at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best Sonos Cyber Monday deals

The best Sonos Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars including the Sonos One, Play:5, Play:1 Beam and Playbar.

Best Sonos speaker deals:

Best Sonos soundbar deals:

More Sonos deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sonos ecosystem of smart speaker systems and other consumer gadgets offer an immersive listening experience to their users. Although not as expansive as the Sonos PlayBar, the Sonos Beam is the best soundbar on their lineup. The Sonos One is even more compact but has enough power to fill a room. The Sonos Play:1 and Play:5 have a wider range, making it suitable for events with bigger crowds.

Sonos soundbars are among the most highly rated models for enhancing living room entertainment systems. With seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, Amazon Alexa support and audio enhancement features, Sonos audio devices provide richer sound quality to movies, TV shows and video games. Shoppers can find Sonos soundbars and speakers at considerable discounts on Walmart and Amazon this Cyber Monday.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
