Best DJI Spark, Mavic 2, Phantom & Ronin Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Listed by Consumer Walk

Check out the top DJI drone & gimbal deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Mavic Pro, Mavic Mini, Spark, Mavic Air and Phantom drone sales

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday DJI quadcopter & camera deals, featuring savings on the best-selling DJI Spark mini drone, Mavic Pro 2 and Mavic Air. Links to the best deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Walk.

Best DJI Spark deals:

Best DJI Mavic deals:

Best DJI Phantom deals:

Best DJI Ronin, Osmo & VR deals:

More DJI deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI drones hover above the rest of the market with their user-friendly controls and impressive aerial photography capabilities. Novices and professionals alike can find excellent quadcopters among DJI’s extensive line of durable and agile drones. Portable quadcopters such as the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air allow drone enthusiasts to take breathtaking photos from high altitudes. Both are among the best-selling drones offered by DJI due to their compact build, impressive performance and long runtimes.

Aerial imaging professionals can look into the DJI Phantom series for sharper high definition videos and images. These models are capable of automatic obstacle avoidance as well as longer flight times. Newcomers and casual hobbyists can try the more beginner-friendly and affordable DJI Spark which can be controlled with hand gestures or via mobile app.

DJI caters to any level of drone-flying expertise with their wide variety of products. Cyber Monday adds savings on many of these DJI drones through time-limited deals offered on Amazon, Walmart and the official online store of DJI.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005155/en/