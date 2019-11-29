Best Dyson Hair Dryer & Vac Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Dyson Supersonic, V8 & V10 Vacuum Deals Rated by Save Bubble

Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Dyson deals for 2019, including savings on their top selling V6 cordless vacuum, V7 Motorhead, V8 Animal vacuum and Cyclone V10 Absolute

The Dyson company was established in 1991 by Sir James Dyson and is well known for designing and producing household appliances including vacuums, air purifiers, heaters, hand dryers and most recently hair dryers. Some of their most popular products include their cordless V6 series vacuum and their V8 Animal vacuum which was developed specifically for deep carpet cleaning and hard-wood floors.

In 2016, Dyson decided to branch out and started making beauty appliances, specifically hair dryers. The award-winning Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is top-rated for efficiency and is now sold at beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta beauty. It has three airflow settings, and four heat settings that are designed to remain safe to use as well as non-damaging.

Dyson continues to be a best-selling company because they produce tools that are high-tech and innovative. The Pure Cool Link air purifiers have powerful airflow technology and HEPA filters that can cool and clear the air quality in any room. Tower fans, humidifiers and heaters also utilize similar features and provide more options for shoppers looking for heating and cooling solutions.

