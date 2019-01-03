Best Egg : and SuperMoney Announce a Strategic Partnership

Best
Egg, the consumer lending platform powered by Marlette Funding, LLC,
today announced it is partnering with SuperMoney to help consumers
achieve their financial goals.
“Partnering with SuperMoney supports our mission of making money more
accessible to allow people to enjoy life,” said Jeffrey Meiler, CEO of
Marlette Funding. “Our core values align and this partnership will
benefit consumers with apples-to-apples comparisons and commitment to
transparency.”
SuperMoney integrates tightly with leading financial service companies
to offer a seamless and transparent comparison-shopping experience.
Borrowers complete a short online form and receive real-time
personalized loan offers from SuperMoney’s lending partners. As a new
member of the affiliate program, the Best Egg online loan platform will
integrate with SuperMoney’s personal loan pre-qualification platform.
“Both companies continue to focus on growing their digital footprint and
creating a best-in-class customer experience,” said Miron Lulic, CEO of
SuperMoney. “Best Egg has delivered over $6.7B in funded loans as a
service provider for lenders since inception and SuperMoney recently
crossed the $1B mark in financing on our platform, making this
partnership an exciting opportunity to continue building upon our
respective successes in the personal loan industry.”
The partnership with SuperMoney is another step in Best Egg’s ongoing
journey to make online personal loans frictionless for customers. Find
Best Egg on the following sections: https://www.supermoney.com/reviews/personal-loans/best-egg
About Best Egg
Best
Egg, the consumer lending platform powered by Marlette Funding, LLC,
is a financial technology service provider on a mission to find better
ways to make money more accessible to allow people to enjoy life. The
team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge
and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and
experiences in a more relevant way. Today, Best Egg provides a
frictionless online personal loan platform where qualified applicants
can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and
receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the
online loan platform has delivered over $6.7B of prime loans with high
quality credit performance as a third-party service provider for Cross
River Bank. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or
www.mybestegg.com
About SuperMoney
SuperMoney is a financial resource that helps consumers achieve their
financial goals. The company’s tools help people compare financial
products and services so they can make better financial decisions. Based
in Santa Ana, California, SuperMoney was founded by a team of industry
veterans. For more information on SuperMoney, please visit https://www.supermoney.com and
follow @SuperMoney
on Twitter.
