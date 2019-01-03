Best Egg : and SuperMoney Announce a Strategic Partnership

Best Egg to Integrate with SuperMoney's Personal Loan Pre-qualification Platform

Best Egg, the consumer lending platform powered by Marlette Funding, LLC, today announced it is partnering with SuperMoney to help consumers achieve their financial goals.

“Partnering with SuperMoney supports our mission of making money more accessible to allow people to enjoy life,” said Jeffrey Meiler, CEO of Marlette Funding. “Our core values align and this partnership will benefit consumers with apples-to-apples comparisons and commitment to transparency.”

SuperMoney integrates tightly with leading financial service companies to offer a seamless and transparent comparison-shopping experience. Borrowers complete a short online form and receive real-time personalized loan offers from SuperMoney’s lending partners. As a new member of the affiliate program, the Best Egg online loan platform will integrate with SuperMoney’s personal loan pre-qualification platform.

“Both companies continue to focus on growing their digital footprint and creating a best-in-class customer experience,” said Miron Lulic, CEO of SuperMoney. “Best Egg has delivered over $6.7B in funded loans as a service provider for lenders since inception and SuperMoney recently crossed the $1B mark in financing on our platform, making this partnership an exciting opportunity to continue building upon our respective successes in the personal loan industry.”

The partnership with SuperMoney is another step in Best Egg’s ongoing journey to make online personal loans frictionless for customers. Find Best Egg on the following sections: https://www.supermoney.com/reviews/personal-loans/best-egg

About Best Egg

Best Egg, the consumer lending platform powered by Marlette Funding, LLC, is a financial technology service provider on a mission to find better ways to make money more accessible to allow people to enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Today, Best Egg provides a frictionless online personal loan platform where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $6.7B of prime loans with high quality credit performance as a third-party service provider for Cross River Bank. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.mybestegg.com

About SuperMoney

SuperMoney is a financial resource that helps consumers achieve their financial goals. The company’s tools help people compare financial products and services so they can make better financial decisions. Based in Santa Ana, California, SuperMoney was founded by a team of industry veterans. For more information on SuperMoney, please visit https://www.supermoney.com and follow @SuperMoney on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005099/en/