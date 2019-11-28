Log in
Best Fishing Gear Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Fishing Rods, Lines, Lures & Fish Finder Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

11/28/2019

Save on fishing deals during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best fly fishing gear, depth finder and fishing apparel deals

Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 fishing gear deals and sales. Links to the top savings on fishing rods, fly fishing rod and reel combos, sonar and GPS enabled fish finders and more are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at The Consumer Post.

Best fishing gear deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Some people take fishing to a whole new level by doing fly fishing. It’s another angling method to catch fish that makes use of an artificial fly, or a light-weight lure, and is cast using a reel, rod, and a specialized weighted line. There are various fishing rods available for this type of activity. The G Loomis Asquith Fly Rod is considered the best of the best while the Hardy Zephrus FWS Fly Rod is a better option for a less expensive, mid-range rod. Pair it up with a good fish finder such as those from Lowrance, Garmin, and Humminbird.

How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books ‘into the black’, which influenced the day’s informal name.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
