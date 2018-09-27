Best Food : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY (2) PROPOSED CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (3) EXPECTED DATE OF DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEST FOOD HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 百 福 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01488)

(1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY (2) PROPOSED CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

(3) EXPECTED DATE OF DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Financial Adviser

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated June 19, 2018 in relation to, among other things, a very substantial acquisition in relation to acquisition of equity interest in Beijing New Spicy Way Catering Management Ltd.* (北京新辣道 餐飲管理有限公司) (the ''Announcement''). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless stated otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, a Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Transaction, the HHG Acquisition and the Proposed Continuing Connected Transactions; (ii) the financial information of the Group; (iii) the financial information of the Target Group and the HHG Group for the three years ended December 31, 2017 and the four months ended April 30, 2018; (iv) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; (v) other information required under the Listing Rules in relation to enhanced disclosure; and (vi) the notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders. The Board is pleased to inform the Shareholders that the Circular is expected to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before October 5, 2018.

WARNING

Completion is subject to the satisfaction (or, if applicable, waiver) of the conditions precedent to the SPA. As the Transaction may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Best Food Holding Company Limited

(百福控股有限公司)

Zhao John Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 27, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhao John Huan, Mr. Wang Xiaolong and Mr. Wang Yuanzheng and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Leung Kwai Kei, Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei and Mr. Tsang Hin Man, Terence.

*

for identification purposes only