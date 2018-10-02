Best Food : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEST FOOD HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 百 福 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01488)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting (''EGM'') of Best Food Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Suite 2701, One Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong on October 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, the following resolutions as ordinary resolution of the Company:

''THAT:

(a) the Transaction (as defined in the circular of the Company dated October 2, 2018 (the ''Circular'') relating to, inter alia, the Tranche I and II Acquisition through the Company's subsidiary, Delightful Year Holdings Limited of approximately 87% equity interest in Beijing New Spicy Way Catering Management Ltd from the Sellers as defined in the Circular) be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(b) any one director of the Company (or any two directors of the Company or any one director and the company secretary of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary), be and is/ are hereby authorized for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such other documents and agreements and do all such acts and things as he or they may in his or their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Transaction and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto.''

By order of the Board

Best Food Holding Company Limited

(百福控股有限公司)

Zhao John Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 2, 2018

Registered Office Cricket Square Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands

Principal Office in Hong Kong Suite 2701

One Exchange Square Central

Hong Kong

Notes:

1. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.

2. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. Several executors or administrators of a deceased member in whose name any share stands shall be deemed joint holders thereof.

3. The form of proxy appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof, it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorized to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts.

4. The form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the EGM, and in default the form of proxy shall not be treated as valid.

5. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the EGM and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed.

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Company comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhao John Huan, Mr. Wang Xiaolong and Mr. Wang Yuanzheng and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Leung Kwai Kei, Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei and Mr. Tsang Hin Man, Terence.