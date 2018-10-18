Best Food : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 18, 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BEST FOOD HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 百 福 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01488)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 18, 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM held on October 18, 2018 were duly passed by way of poll.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Best Food Holding Company Limited (the ''Company'' ) is pleased to announce that, at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') held on October 18, 2018 and notice of which was given to the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') on October 2, 2018 (the ''Notice''), the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed by the Shareholders present thereat by poll voting. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated October 2, 2018 (the ''Circular'').

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (''Shares'') was 1,460,593,220. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the ordinary resolution at the EGM was 1,460,593,220 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the EGM. The number of Shares representing the votes cast for or against the resolutions voted upon by the Shareholders at the EGM were as follows:

No. of Shares (Approximate %) For 1,082,856,269

1.

the Transaction (as defined in the circular of the Company dated October 2, 2018 (the ''Circular'') relating to, inter alia, the Tranche I and II Acquisition through the Company's subsidiary, Delightful Year Holdings Limited of approximately 87% equity interest in Beijing New Spicy Way Catering Management Ltd from the Sellers as defined in the Circular) be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any one director of the Company (or any two directors of the Company or any one director and the company secretary of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary), be and is/are hereby authorized for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such other documents and agreements and do all such acts and things as he or they may in his or their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Transaction and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto.*

* The full text of the resolutions are set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Best Food Holding Company Limited

(百福控股有限公司)

Zhao John Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 18, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao John Huan, Mr. Wang Xiaolong and Mr. Wang Yuanzheng and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Leung Kwai Kei, Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei, and Mr. Tsang Hin Man Terence.