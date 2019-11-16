Log in
Best Fridge & Freezer Black Friday Deals 2019: Upright Freezer, Deep Freezer & Refrigerator Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

11/16/2019

Black Friday experts share the best fridge freezer, wine fridge & chest freezer deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the top Black Friday fridge & freezer deals for 2019? Deals experts at Consumer Articles have compared savings on refrigerators, upright freezers and fridge freezers from Samsung, Smeg, LG and GE and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Fridges & Freezers deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fridges and freezers are staple appliances in any home or business establishments. Fridge freezers come in many forms depending on their functionality. Upright freezers are the most common kind of refrigerators due to its space-saving style. Meanwhile, bulky horizontal chest freezers or deep freezers are usually only found in groceries or restaurants that need long-term storage of goods. Wine fridges are custom appliances that chill drinks at around 55 degrees. Popular brands of fridges include Samsung, LG, GE, Smeg, and Whirlpool.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? The top two retailers offering extensive deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Walmart and Amazon.

According to Internet Retailer, Amazon.com generated 29% of 2018's e-commerce sales during the holiday season spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, including Black Friday. Consumers can browse deals across every category on Amazon during Black Friday. More offers are also introduced over the weekend.

Walmart.com was one of the most visited websites during last year’s Black Friday shopping season, attracting roughly 132 million online shoppers according to eMarkerter.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
