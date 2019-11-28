Log in
Best Gaming Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Turtle Beach, HyperX & Astro Gaming Headset Deals Listed by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 08:31pm EST

Check out the top gaming headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring PS4 headsets, Xbox One headsets and PC gaming headset sales

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday gaming headset deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Spending Lab. Find savings on HyperX, Astro and Turtle Beach gaming headsets for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Best gaming headset deals:

Save up to 49% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to 32% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to $30 on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to $55 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart

Save up to 62% on a wide range of Astro, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart - check live prices on wired and wireless gaming headsets from Astro, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands

Save up to $120 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more

Save up to $120 on Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at the Microsoft store

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A gaming headset boosts in-game communication, music and sound effects. One of the best headsets for any need is the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas with ProSpecs Glasses Relief System. The HyperX CloudX is a solid budget Xbox headset with 53mm drivers and in-line audio control. The Astro Gaming A10 serves as a good PS4 headset choice too.

What are the start and end times for Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart? This year’s Black Friday is on November 29th and Cyber Monday is on December 2nd.

Early December marks the beginning of Amazon’s Black Friday sales with deals running throughout the whole month and into December. Amazon keeps shoppers engaged with hourly deals posted during the Black Friday sales week. Like Amazon, Walmart starts the holiday shopping season much earlier this year, with deals on electronic products, sports equipment, and more dropping in stores by October 25. Walmart usually offers in-store Black Friday deals on the evening of Thanksgiving (November 28th),although online deals are often accessible the night before.

All of the top retailers except for Amazon typically extend Black Friday offers until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon usually adds another six days to this limited window with their Cyber Monday Deals Week promotion.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
