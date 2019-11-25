Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Garmin Multisport Watch Black Friday Deals for 2019: Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive 3, Forerunner 235 & 935 Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:11pm EST

A review of the best Garmin Watch Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Garmin Vivosmart, Fenix 5X Sapphire, Forerunner 235, 935 & Vivoactive 3 sales

Compare the best Garmin Running Watch Black Friday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner, Vivofit & Vivosmart are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday experts at The Consumer Post.

Best Garmin deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Garmin brand is known for its sports watches and activity trackers made for those who are into swimming, cycling, and running. There are several Garmin models available. Fenix 5X is part of their Fenix line. It’s a multi-sport smartwatch with an outstanding exterior, GPS, and exceptional battery life. The Sapphire edition comes with a scratch-resistant lens. The Forerunner 235 and 935 are watches made for runners and triathletes. It tracks pace, heart weight and distance, and is lightweight enough to be worn all day. Other equally great models include Vivoactive 3 and their Vivofit and VivoSmart lines.

What’s the story behind the term ‘Black Friday’? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term ‘Black Friday’ came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books ‘into the black’.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pDCHFA Funds First Development of FY 2020 Bringing 76 New Affordable Apartments to Southwest, D.C.
GL
02:31pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Announce U.S. Department of Energy Funding of Carbon Capture Project
PR
02:31pTHE BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENER & HAIR DRYER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Dyson & ghd Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
BU
02:29pPACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Helicopter Return to Base
PU
02:26piA Clarington Investments announces November 2019 distributions for Active ETF Series and change to the status of IA Clarington U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund for Registered Plans
AQ
02:26pNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:25pNational Grid to pay $36 million and lift natural gas moratorium after New York settlement
RE
02:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Medicines Company
PR
02:21pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Newly Amplified Gamechanger Oasis Of The Seas Now Sailing From Miami
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group