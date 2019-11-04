Log in
Best Garmin Smartwatch Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Garmin Fenix, Forerunner & Vivoactive Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

11/04/2019 | 10:58pm EST

Save on Garmin deals during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best early Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems deals

Here’s the best early Garmin deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Garmin Fenix, Forerunner & Vivoactive smartwatch Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Walk.

Best Garmin deals:

Best Smartwatch and Activity Tracker deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Garmin is the market leader for the fitness watch industry. For multisport enthusiasts, the Garmin Fenix line featuring the Fenix 5X with Sapphire Edition helps track pursuits. Runners have solid options in the Garmin Forerunner 235 and 935 which track recovery time and VO2 max estimate. Tracking overall fitness is easier with the Garmin Vivofit 4, Vivosmart 4 and Vivoactive 3. While the Vivofit and Vivosmart have a band form, the Vivoactive looks more like a watch.

How long will Black Friday 2019 be? This year Black Friday occurs on the 29th of November, while Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December.

Black Friday deals are posted on Amazon from the beginning of November through to early December. Amazon posts new deals regularly over the course of the Black Friday sales week. The holiday sales season also begins early for Walmart shoppers, with deals starting on the 25th October. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop event includes offers on electronics, home goods, sporting goods and more. The start of Walmart’s Black Friday event is usually on Thanksgiving (November 28), though Black Friday deals can be found on their website the night before.

Most big-box retailers make their holiday offers available for several days after Black Friday, typically until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, launches their second phase of deals on Cyber Monday, with new promotions and extensions being made available until the following weekend.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
