Best Kayak Black Friday Deals 2019: Early 2 Person, Fishing, Ocean & Intex Kayak Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

0
11/23/2019 | 08:31am EST

A review of the best early Black Friday 2019 kayak deals right now, featuring the top ocean, fishing, Intex & 2 person kayak sales

Early kayak Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best early Intex, 2 person, ocean & fishing kayak deals by clicking the links below.

Best Kayak deals:

Best Camping Gear deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Kayaking provides opportunities to go on adventures on the water. A 2 person kayak allows parents to bring their kids out with them for a fun family activity. A fishing kayak can offer ocean anglers with features such as a built-in tackle box, a cooler holder, a rod holder and a GPS mount. Intex has a range of kayaks suitable for recreational use.

How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
