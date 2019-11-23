Best LG TV Black Friday Deals 2019: Early LG Smart TV, 4K TV & OLED TV Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble

Save Bubble review the best early LG TV deals for Black Friday 2019. Save on 55”, 65” & 75” TVs, smart TVs, 4K TVs & OLED TVs

Find the best early LG TV Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on LG Smart TVs, 4K TVs & OLED TVs.

Best LG TV deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gamers and media consumers prefer an OLED TV as it delivers stronger contrasts and better black levels than an LED TV in addition to smart TV functions. Almost all LG TV models on the market use this technology with the 55 inch LG C9 OLED serving as a suitable example. LG also has the NanoCell 4k TV product lineup as an alternative, with 70 inch and 65 inch variants to match their OLED counterparts.

What is the meaning behind Black Friday? The term ‘Black Friday’ was originally coined by a Philadelphia policeman to describe the heavy traffic caused by throngs of shoppers hoping to take advantage of holiday sales the Friday after Thanksgiving. Today, Black Friday is the sales period around late November when holiday shoppers can enjoy attractive in-store and online deals offered by top retailers.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191123005002/en/