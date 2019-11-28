Log in
Best LG TV & OLED TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: LG Smart TV & 4K TV Deals Listed by Saver Trends

11/28/2019

Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday LG TV deals for 2019 and save on 55 inch, 65 inch and 70 inch LG 4K TVs

Here’s our expert pick of the best LG LED TV and LG OLED TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Saver Trends.

Best LG & OLED TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LG TVs are widely known for the high contrasts in their displays, especially in dark rooms. The LG OLED TV, for instance, provides intense colors and depth on images and videos. LG TV sizes range from 55 inches, 65 inches, 70 inches or even bigger. LG 4K TVs are preferred by consumers who want to get 3840 × 2160 resolution that works best in gaming and UHD movies. LG Smart TVs are made for browsing, binge-watching, and video streaming on a big screen. People go for LED TVs for a more cost-effective option especially if no Wi-Fi connectivity is desired.

What time is Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart? As Thanksgiving this year happens very late in November, Black Friday follows on the 29th of November, with Cyber Monday falling on December 2nd.

Black Friday deals on Amazon are available for longer than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period with discounted offers appearing as early as the first few weeks of November and as late as the first week of December this year. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. Online deal hunters get a headstart at Walmart, with holiday offers normally appearing on the retailer’s website the night before Thanksgiving. The launch of in-store deals usually occurs the next day.

Black Friday specials remain on offer until Cyber Monday at most retailers. In recent years, Amazon has been extending their deals for an additional week, so shoppers can expect the retailer’s deals to be available until the following weekend.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
