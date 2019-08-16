Best Lawyers Recognizes 116 Thompson Hine Lawyers

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that 116 of its lawyers are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020. Lawyers are selected for the list based on votes received in a survey of their peers. Lawyers cast more than 7.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.

Additionally, 53 Thompson Hine lawyers have been included on the Best Lawyers® list for 10 years or longer, as indicated below. The Thompson Hine lawyers included in the 2020 edition are:

Atlanta David J. Willbrand* Donald H. Messinger* Wray Blattner* John F. Isbell M. Scott Young John R. Mitchell Jim Butler Eugene Joswick David J. Naftzinger* Mark A. Conway* Z. Ileana Martinez Cleveland Deborah Z. Read* Susan C. Cornett Tim McDonald* Thomas A. Aldrich* Heather A. Richardson* Robert M. Curry* Stephen B. Schrock Jeffrey R. Appelbaum* Matthew David Ridings Steven J. Davis John Wymer* James B. Aronoff * Alan S. Ritchie Francesco A. Ferrante* Nancy M. Barnes Jennifer S. Roach Christine M. Haaker Cincinnati Devin A. Barry James D. Robenalt* J. Michael Herr* Paul Allaer* Kip T. Bollin Karen E. Rubin Scott A. King William R. Allen, Ph.D. Derek D. Bork Patrick J. Saccogna Thomas A. Knoth Christopher M. Bechhold* Robert W. Burger Robyn Minter Smyers* Mark P. Levy* Deborah S. Brenneman Thomas R. Butchko James Spallino, Jr. Ted D. Lienesch* Timothy R. Brown* Thomas J. Callahan* Linda A. Striefsky* David A. Neuhardt* Stephen J. Butler* Jeremy M. Campana Patrick J. Sweeney* Sharen Swartz Neuhardt* Frank D. Chaiken Thomas J. Collin Curtis L. Tuggle Arik A. Sherk* Louis K. Ebling* Timothy J. Coughlin Andrew L. Turscak, Jr. Robert P. Johnson Andrew H. Cox Jonathon H. Vinocur New York Stephen M. King* Thomas J. Coyne* Robert F. Ware Irving C. Apar Thomas J. Kirkwood Frank R. DeSantis David D. Watson Norman A. Bloch* Andrew L. Kolesar* Tom Feher Stephen D. Williger Maranda E. Fritz* Donald S. Mendelsohn Sarah C. Flannery Elizabeth B. Wright* Michael W. Jahnke Emma Off Heidi B. Friedman* Thomas F. Zych* William H. Schrag Kimberly E. Ramundo Daniel M. Haymond Mario J. Suarez* Stephen Richey Harold W. Henderson* Columbus Laura A. Ryan David J. Hooker* Jim Balthaser* Washington, D.C. Robert A. Selak* William W. Jacobs Alan F. Berliner Karyn A. Booth Louis F. Solimine* Eduardo Kim Jerry Vande Werken Sandra L. Brown Keith P. Spiller* James C. Koenig* Amie L. Vanover Nicholas J. DiMichael* J. Shane Starkey* Brian J. Lamb* Anthony C. White* Tom Mason* David R. Valz Alan R. Lepene* Jeff Moreno Kim Wilcoxon Scott B. Lepene Dayton Julia Ann Love Stephen J. Axtell*

*Included on The Best Lawyers in America list for 10 years or longer

