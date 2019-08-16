Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Lawyers Recognizes 116 Thompson Hine Lawyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that 116 of its lawyers are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020. Lawyers are selected for the list based on votes received in a survey of their peers. Lawyers cast more than 7.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.

Additionally, 53 Thompson Hine lawyers have been included on the Best Lawyers® list for 10 years or longer, as indicated below. The Thompson Hine lawyers included in the 2020 edition are:

Atlanta

  David J. Willbrand*   Donald H. Messinger*   Wray Blattner*
John F. Isbell   M. Scott Young   John R. Mitchell   Jim Butler
Eugene Joswick     David J. Naftzinger*   Mark A. Conway*
Z. Ileana Martinez   Cleveland   Deborah Z. Read*   Susan C. Cornett
Tim McDonald*   Thomas A. Aldrich*   Heather A. Richardson*   Robert M. Curry*
Stephen B. Schrock   Jeffrey R. Appelbaum*   Matthew David Ridings   Steven J. Davis
John Wymer*   James B. Aronoff *   Alan S. Ritchie   Francesco A. Ferrante*
  Nancy M. Barnes   Jennifer S. Roach   Christine M. Haaker
Cincinnati   Devin A. Barry   James D. Robenalt*   J. Michael Herr*
Paul Allaer*   Kip T. Bollin   Karen E. Rubin   Scott A. King
William R. Allen, Ph.D.   Derek D. Bork   Patrick J. Saccogna   Thomas A. Knoth
Christopher M. Bechhold*   Robert W. Burger   Robyn Minter Smyers*   Mark P. Levy*
Deborah S. Brenneman   Thomas R. Butchko   James Spallino, Jr.   Ted D. Lienesch*
Timothy R. Brown*   Thomas J. Callahan*   Linda A. Striefsky*   David A. Neuhardt*
Stephen J. Butler*   Jeremy M. Campana   Patrick J. Sweeney*   Sharen Swartz Neuhardt*
Frank D. Chaiken   Thomas J. Collin   Curtis L. Tuggle   Arik A. Sherk*
Louis K. Ebling*   Timothy J. Coughlin   Andrew L. Turscak, Jr.  
Robert P. Johnson   Andrew H. Cox   Jonathon H. Vinocur   New York
Stephen M. King*   Thomas J. Coyne*   Robert F. Ware   Irving C. Apar
Thomas J. Kirkwood   Frank R. DeSantis   David D. Watson   Norman A. Bloch*
Andrew L. Kolesar*   Tom Feher   Stephen D. Williger   Maranda E. Fritz*
Donald S. Mendelsohn   Sarah C. Flannery   Elizabeth B. Wright*   Michael W. Jahnke
Emma Off   Heidi B. Friedman*   Thomas F. Zych*   William H. Schrag
Kimberly E. Ramundo   Daniel M. Haymond     Mario J. Suarez*
Stephen Richey   Harold W. Henderson*   Columbus  
Laura A. Ryan   David J. Hooker*   Jim Balthaser*   Washington, D.C.
Robert A. Selak*   William W. Jacobs   Alan F. Berliner   Karyn A. Booth
Louis F. Solimine*   Eduardo Kim   Jerry Vande Werken   Sandra L. Brown
Keith P. Spiller*   James C. Koenig*   Amie L. Vanover   Nicholas J. DiMichael*
J. Shane Starkey*   Brian J. Lamb*   Anthony C. White*   Tom Mason*
David R. Valz   Alan R. Lepene*     Jeff Moreno
Kim Wilcoxon   Scott B. Lepene   Dayton  
  Julia Ann Love   Stephen J. Axtell*  

*Included on The Best Lawyers in America list for 10 years or longer

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aMEKONOMEN : Invitation to telephone conference for half year report 2019
AQ
10:31aCELGENE : U.S. FDA Approves INREBIC® (Fedratinib) as First New Treatment in Nearly a Decade for Patients With Myelofibrosis
BU
10:29aTHE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
AQ
10:29aSBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
10:28aSTAFFING 360 : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:28aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Its US Subsidiaries
BU
10:27aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:27aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hldngs Plc
PU
10:27aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : unveils a colourful construction fence at the gateway to downtown Montreal and launches its campaign #CelebratingOurDiversity
PU
10:26aSPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK : Distribution of shares as part of the savings scheme for employees
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group