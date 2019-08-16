Best Lawyers Recognizes 116 Thompson Hine Lawyers

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that 116 of its lawyers are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020. Lawyers are selected for the list based on votes received in a survey of their peers. Lawyers cast more than 7.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.
Additionally, 53 Thompson Hine lawyers have been included on the Best Lawyers® list for 10 years or longer, as indicated below. The Thompson Hine lawyers included in the 2020 edition are:
|
Atlanta
|
|David J. Willbrand*
|
|Donald H. Messinger*
|
|Wray Blattner*
|John F. Isbell
|
|M. Scott Young
|
|John R. Mitchell
|
|Jim Butler
|Eugene Joswick
|
|
|
|David J. Naftzinger*
|
|Mark A. Conway*
|Z. Ileana Martinez
|
|Cleveland
|
|Deborah Z. Read*
|
|Susan C. Cornett
|Tim McDonald*
|
|Thomas A. Aldrich*
|
|Heather A. Richardson*
|
|Robert M. Curry*
|Stephen B. Schrock
|
|Jeffrey R. Appelbaum*
|
|Matthew David Ridings
|
|Steven J. Davis
|John Wymer*
|
|James B. Aronoff *
|
|Alan S. Ritchie
|
|Francesco A. Ferrante*
|
|
|Nancy M. Barnes
|
|Jennifer S. Roach
|
|Christine M. Haaker
|Cincinnati
|
|Devin A. Barry
|
|James D. Robenalt*
|
|J. Michael Herr*
|Paul Allaer*
|
|Kip T. Bollin
|
|Karen E. Rubin
|
|Scott A. King
|William R. Allen, Ph.D.
|
|Derek D. Bork
|
|Patrick J. Saccogna
|
|Thomas A. Knoth
|Christopher M. Bechhold*
|
|Robert W. Burger
|
|Robyn Minter Smyers*
|
|Mark P. Levy*
|Deborah S. Brenneman
|
|Thomas R. Butchko
|
|James Spallino, Jr.
|
|Ted D. Lienesch*
|Timothy R. Brown*
|
|Thomas J. Callahan*
|
|Linda A. Striefsky*
|
|David A. Neuhardt*
|Stephen J. Butler*
|
|Jeremy M. Campana
|
|Patrick J. Sweeney*
|
|Sharen Swartz Neuhardt*
|Frank D. Chaiken
|
|Thomas J. Collin
|
|Curtis L. Tuggle
|
|Arik A. Sherk*
|Louis K. Ebling*
|
|Timothy J. Coughlin
|
|Andrew L. Turscak, Jr.
|
|
|Robert P. Johnson
|
|Andrew H. Cox
|
|Jonathon H. Vinocur
|
|New York
|Stephen M. King*
|
|Thomas J. Coyne*
|
|Robert F. Ware
|
|Irving C. Apar
|Thomas J. Kirkwood
|
|Frank R. DeSantis
|
|David D. Watson
|
|Norman A. Bloch*
|Andrew L. Kolesar*
|
|Tom Feher
|
|Stephen D. Williger
|
|Maranda E. Fritz*
|Donald S. Mendelsohn
|
|Sarah C. Flannery
|
|Elizabeth B. Wright*
|
|Michael W. Jahnke
|Emma Off
|
|Heidi B. Friedman*
|
|Thomas F. Zych*
|
|William H. Schrag
|Kimberly E. Ramundo
|
|Daniel M. Haymond
|
|
|
|Mario J. Suarez*
|Stephen Richey
|
|Harold W. Henderson*
|
|Columbus
|
|
|Laura A. Ryan
|
|David J. Hooker*
|
|Jim Balthaser*
|
|Washington, D.C.
|Robert A. Selak*
|
|William W. Jacobs
|
|Alan F. Berliner
|
|Karyn A. Booth
|Louis F. Solimine*
|
|Eduardo Kim
|
|Jerry Vande Werken
|
|Sandra L. Brown
|Keith P. Spiller*
|
|James C. Koenig*
|
|Amie L. Vanover
|
|Nicholas J. DiMichael*
|J. Shane Starkey*
|
|Brian J. Lamb*
|
|Anthony C. White*
|
|Tom Mason*
|David R. Valz
|
|Alan R. Lepene*
|
|
|
|Jeff Moreno
|Kim Wilcoxon
|
|Scott B. Lepene
|
|Dayton
|
|
|
|
|Julia Ann Love
|
|Stephen J. Axtell*
|
|
*Included on The Best Lawyers in America list for 10 years or longer
