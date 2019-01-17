Best Practice Fraud Protection Strategies in the Spotlight as Service Providers Face Increasing Losses

The increasingly damaging impact of telecom fraud and how service
providers can protect themselves and their customers from its risks,
will be one of the key takeaways from the upcoming Risk and Assurance
(RAG) Conference in Bahrain. With annual global losses from telecoms
fraud heading towards $30 billion, the most effective strategies to
combat the criminal activity, and proven results, will be presented at
the event.
At the conference, John
Haraburda, principal solutions engineer at iconectiv, will deliver
findings and insights from analyzing the traffic of dozens of service
providers worldwide. Showcasing iconectiv’s market-leading TruNumber
Protect fraud protection solution, Haraburda will spotlight
the best practices, techniques and lessons learned that will help
service providers strengthen their existing fraud portfolio, help
prevent millions of dollars in lost revenue and address new threats to
their business.
With 30 years of experience and presence in the numbering space,
iconectiv is the trusted source of the most reliable and authoritative
numbering data around the world. Influential and active across leading
industry organizations including ETSI,
the GSMA,
IETF,
MEF
and the SIP
Forum, iconectiv’s fraud expertise is built on the company’s history
of numbering expertise and its deep-rooted knowledge of the
telecommunications industry, legislation and business applicability.
Haraburda’s session will cover the elements behind the global success of
TruNumber Protect in proactively fighting telecoms fraud. These include
the authenticity of its information, the precision of its intelligence
management, the comprehensive coverage provided and the ability to
integrate seamlessly with existing systems and platforms.
Supporting every type of service around the world, TruNumber Protect
enables service providers to leverage automation to fight fraud and
optimize the performance of both legacy and emerging platforms to
preserve customer relationships and protect revenues and margins.
Batelco, the principal telecommunications company in the Kingdom of
Bahrain, is hosting the RAG conference. The agenda will cover fraud
management, revenue and business assurance, enterprise risk management
and security.
For more information about the event, please visit Risk
and Assurance Group (RAG) Bahrain Conference.
