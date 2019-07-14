Best Prime Day TV Deals of 2019: Amazon's Top 4K, Fire TV, Samsung QLED, LG OLED, Sony & NVIDIA Shield TV Deals Ranked by Deal Tomato

Smart TV, Fire TV & NVIDIA Shield TV Prime Day deals are here and the Prime Day 2019 deals team at Deal Tomato are comparing the best TV & TV streaming deals available now

Deal Tomato have compared the top TV Prime Day 2019 deals to find the best savings for shoppers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best TV Prime Day Deals:

Best TV Streaming Prime Day Deals:

Prime Day deals are only available for a short period of time and some are limited to Prime members. Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005047/en/