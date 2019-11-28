Best Roku Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Roku TV & Streaming Player Savings Compared by Save Bubble

Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Roku TV & streaming media player deals for shoppers in 2019

What are the best Roku streaming player Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Save Bubble track streaming media player prices and have rounded up the best Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Roku Ultra and Roku 4K TV streaming deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Roku TV deals:

Save up to 55% on Roku TVs at Walmart - including savings on top-rated 28 inch to 75 inch TCL, HiSense & JVC smart LED TVs

- including savings on top-rated 28 inch to 75 inch TCL, HiSense & JVC smart LED TVs Save up to $300 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows

Best Roku streaming deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Roku enables everyone to enjoy the luxury of entertainment streaming on TV. Its Roku Ultra is considered to be the ultimate streaming player. The Roku streaming sticks, such as the streaming Stick Plus, are compact-sized sticks which enable streaming and access to thousands of channels in high definition; some of these sticks may even run on WiFi.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Every year Amazon and Walmart offer many of the best discounts for shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2019, Amazon is predicted to account for 47% of total online sales. Online sales analysts at eMarketer predict the e-commerce giant will reach close to $283 billion in total revenue, growing by 20% year-on-year. Amazon continues to be a popular shopping destination for Black Friday due to its deep and broad product selection, intuitive user experience and curated gift recommendations.

Walmart enjoyed a 23% rise in YOY online sales revenue over Black Friday 2018, compared to a 25% rise for Amazon over the same period.

