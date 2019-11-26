Log in
Best Samsonite, TUMI, American Tourister & Away Luggage Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Suitcase Deals Rated by Retail Egg

11/26/2019 | 06:51am EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday luggage & suitcase deals of 2019

Compare all the best suitcase and travel luggage deals for Black Friday 2019. Experts at Retail Egg have found the best TUMI, Samsonite, American Tourister, Olympia, Briggs and Riley, Travelpro and Away luggage deals and are listing them below.

Best suitcase & luggage deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

American Tourister travel suitcases are reliable and durable. Most of their luggage models are engineered with hard luggage casing and water-proof build. Samsonite, Travelpro, and Briggs and Riley are the other popular brands that sell expensive suitcases. For less expensive yet quality products, TUMI and Olympia are to be considered.

What is the significance of Black Friday? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
