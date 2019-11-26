Best Samsonite, TUMI, American Tourister & Away Luggage Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Suitcase Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Compare all the best suitcase and travel luggage deals for Black Friday 2019. Experts at Retail Egg have found the best TUMI, Samsonite, American Tourister, Olympia, Briggs and Riley, Travelpro and Away luggage deals and are listing them below.
Best suitcase & luggage deals:
Save up to 76% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
Save on the latest Away suitcases, bags and organizers - at Awaytravel.com
Save up to $105 on Tumi suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
Save up to $80 on luggage sets at Walmart - travel accessories and suitcases available
Save up to 49% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Save up to $190 on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
Save 15% on carry on & checked suitcases - at Target.com
American Tourister travel suitcases are reliable and durable. Most of their luggage models are engineered with hard luggage casing and water-proof build. Samsonite, Travelpro, and Briggs and Riley are the other popular brands that sell expensive suitcases. For less expensive yet quality products, TUMI and Olympia are to be considered.
What is the significance of Black Friday? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.
