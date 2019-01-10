Best-Selling Author, Dr. Michael Ruscio, Reveals Why Soundwaves Are Vital in Helping Men Maintain Erectile Optimization

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On a recent Dr. Ruscio Radio podcast featuring Board-certified Urologist, Dr. Judson Brandeis, and best-selling author of Healthy Gut, Healthy You, Dr. Michael Ruscio, the two physicians lift the veil on a male health topic that is largely ignored. The discussion shed light on why men should focus on Erectile Optimization to avoid Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

According to a recent report by the Cleveland Clinic, 40% of men experience ED by the age of 40 and nearly 70% of men are affected by the age of 70. During the discussion, Brandeis shares why he and hundreds of medical professionals in the US are now utilizing a shockwave therapy known as GAINSWave ® as a preventative measure for ED.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Curious about the treatment after reviewing 30 Clinical Trials on Shockwave Therapy, Dr. Ruscio decided to experience it for himself. "I've done six treatments with GAINSWave and after my third week, it was pretty remarkable. I could certainly notice increased blood flow. Without a doubt, that was achieved," shares Ruscio with Brandeis during the podcast discussion.

For decades, men have been relying on a "quick fix" solution for treating the symptoms of ED, instead of focusing on preventing and curing the issue by treating the core issue. "It's a totally natural process and it's one of the only curative treatments for erectile dysfunction. If you take Viagra, the effect is temporary. If you do injection therapy, the effect is temporary. If you use vacuum erection devices or an implant, the effects are basically temporary. This actually is curative," shares Brandeis.

This drug- and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Men interested in speaking with a local doctor about GAINSWave are encouraged to locate a provider at gainswave.com/directory.

GAINSWave is the only patent and trademark protected brand in shockwave therapy. It is a non-invasive medical treatment that uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms. This all-natural procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction in addition to treating Peyronie's disease.

