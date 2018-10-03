Best-Selling Malaysian Author and Facebook Marketing Trainer Marcus Teoh to Speak in the United States

Teoh will be sharing his knowledge on Zero Budget Facebook Marketing at Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale on October 9 and University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) on October 11

CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Malaysia's best-selling author and Facebook marketing trainer Marcus Teoh will be attending Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale and University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) to deliver a lecture entitled "Zero Budget Facebook Marketing."

The talk will highlight contents from his own book "Now or Never," which features a Zero Budget Facebook Marketing (#ZBFM) strategy that Teoh himself has formulated and replicated into many successful Facebook marketing campaigns. "Now or Never" managed to hit the top ten weekly best sellers for an accumulative 21 weeks with not a dime spent on advertising.

#ZBFM helped Teoh, a first-time author, to win one of the greatest English Book awards in Malaysia, the "MPH Bookstore 2017 Top Ten Best Business Nominee," alongside world-famous billionaires like Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, and Jack Ma. MPH bookstore is Malaysia's largest and most influential English bookstore chain.

Although he started as an entrepreneur, Teoh soon realized his passion as a speaker and trainer. He is best known in Malaysia for his two flagship training programs "Start a Business with only RM199" and "Zero Budget Facebook Marketing (#ZBFM)."

On September 26, before heading to the United States, Teoh conducted a full day Facebook Marketing Workshop to a group of entrepreneurs, including a participant who has a hearing and speech disability. He shared his knowledge and inspired his guests to start working on their own #ZBFM to success, even with zero or minimum budget.

Marcus Teoh will start off his journey in the States by visiting the Technology, Ecosystem, and Culture (TEC) Immersion Program from September 30th to October 4th. It is an event organized by the Productivity Nexus for Retail and Food & Beverages in partnership with the University of California Berkeley.

36 Malaysian businesspersons will be traveling to four of Silicon Valley's largest business organizations including Google and Target. Teoh will be taking part in this as a Facebook Marketing Trainer under the food and beverage community known as F&B Connects, which is home to over a hundred food and beverage brands.

This will then be followed by presenting a lecture at Forbes' America's best startup school SIU Carbondale and his final stop will be another lecture at UMKC.

Teoh is excited about the opportunity to lecture at the top rated Business Schools and share his expertise and insights on Facebook Marketing. The lecture is geared toward all the aspiring entrepreneurs with the drive to market themselves or their businesses without paying for advertising. Teoh is all geared up to inspire, encourage and guide all his guests on the many uses of psychology and hacks on Facebook. This will be the first time "Now or Never" is brought to the United States.

About Marcus Teoh:

As a Facebook Marketing Trainer, Author of "Now or Never," serial start-up Entrepreneur and former Entrepreneurship Lecturer in a premier university, Marcus Teoh uses his knowledge and experience to inspire and guide aspiring entrepreneurs. Teoh has seen great success with "Now or Never," as the book has been on the MPH Bookstore's Top Ten Bestseller List for twenty-one weeks and counting. He is also actively sharing his strategies to help entrepreneurs with a limited budget to excel.

"Your network is your net worth only if you work it," - Marcus Teoh, Facebook Marketing Trainer, Top Selling Author of "Now or Never."

