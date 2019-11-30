Log in
Best Smart TV & 4K TV Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Samsung, LG & Sony 4K TV Deals From Walmart & Amazon Rated by Save Bubble

0
11/30/2019 | 02:51pm EST

Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday TV deals for shoppers in 2019

Here’s a list of the best TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on highly rated 55 inch, 65 inch and 70 inch smart and 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and more top brands.

Best TV deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Around 41 percent of Americans have owned a smart TV according to Statistica. This trend will continue to increase as more people aim to buy big-screen TVs in the following years. A 55 inch, 65 inch or a 70 inch Samsung or LG TV will be more affordable as 4K TV technology continues to improve. For now, these smart TVs can be purchased at their least expensive price on Amazon or Walmart.

Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? The Monday that follows Black Friday is named Cyber Monday because of the emphasis on new online deals that launch on the final day of the Black Friday sales period. Bigger discounts are normally launched on top electronics and big-ticket items on Cyber Monday.

Accounting for 72% of all online sales during Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon enjoys a massive lead over other major retailers on this sales day.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
