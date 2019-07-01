Best Software Developer Events and Conferences: A Global Guide

When it comes to industry events for software developers, new highlights are always popping up on an already-packed year-round schedule. How's an engineer to know which hackathons to hit and which tech conferences to miss?

To help you plan your travels in the months ahead, here's our comprehensive, chronological, regularly updated (and just slightly opinionated) list of the most awesome events for software developers and engineers around the world.

July 8-11, 2019

Hong Kong

Price $680 and up

@RISEConfHQ#RISEConf

From the team behind Web Summit comes RISE, a gathering of the world's biggest companies and most exciting startups. With more than 15,000 attendees and 350+ speakers expected, this is a truly massive event. 'Buzzing and electric,' according to Bloomberg. Sounds fun, right?

July 15-18, 2019

Portland, Ore.

Price $925 - $1,745

@oscon#OSCON

When it comes to open source, OSCON aims to be 'where all of the pieces come together: developers, innovators, business people, and investors.' This year, organizers will build the event program around five pillars of modern software development, including Open Source, Cloud Native, Data-Driven, AI-Enhanced, and Customer-Driven tracks. Featured speakers include Chef co-founder Adam Jacob, CodeChix founder Rupa Dachere, and inventor extraordinaire Angie Jones, to name just a few of the standouts in a diverse lineup of front-line, code-slinging practitioners.

July 24-27, 2019

San Diego, Calif.

Price $1,295 (late registration only)

@GGopherConf

If you haven't yet secured your tickets to the world's foremost conference by, for, and about the Go programming language, congrats: You're officially a 'late gopher' (and you'll pay the hefty late registration fee, as well). But with Go earning a high profile among modern software developers, you might want to pony up the premium, hop a flight to San Diego, and dive into this year's expanded four-day program of events, workshops, and tutorials. Just keep in mind that some of the best full-day workshops (sample title: 'Go and Kubernetes, Sitting in a Tree') will set you back an extra $495 on top of the conference registration.

August 21-23, 2019

San Diego, Calif.

Price $275 (hobbyist/academic); $950 (all others; prices increase after July 23)

@LinuxFoundation#OpenSourceSummit

If the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit was a rock band, it would be a supergroup. The event consists of three distinct conferences-LinuxCon, ContainerCon, and CloudOpen-covering three of the industry's hottest technology topics. The 2019 event schedule is now available, and it's likely to present attendees with some hard choices: check out the Open AI or Open IoT sessions? Dive into Embedded Dev or Emerging Tech? Learn more about sustaining Open Source Communities or supporting Diversity Empowerment? Or just put on your running shoes, and do your best to hit 'em all.

September 9-12, 2019

Las Vegas

Price $500 (prices increase June 27)

@ApacheCon#ApacheCon

Apache has long been the world's most widely used web server; even today, the open-source server claims a 44% market share. But this is just the tip of the iceberg for ApacheCon, which also includes events and educational programming for users of Kafka, Spark, Hadoop, and the many other projects managed within the Apache Software Foundation. The schedule for ApacheCon 2019 is still (as of June 3) a blank slate, so check back often for the scoop on speakers and sessions.

September 12-14. 2019

St. Louis, Mo.

Price $525 - $725 ($300 with student ID)

@Strangeloop_stl #strangeloop

Strange Loop isn't a conference you hear much about, but it has consistently drawn a solid crowd since its founding in 2009. That's mostly because it hasn't strayed from its mission: eschewing marketing and hype in favor of hard-core software development education. That focus still shows in how Strange Loop goes about its business: Keynotes aren't sold to sponsors, and mailing lists of attendees are never sold or given to sponsors. Just as important, the sessions themselves are aimed strictly at practitioners: Talks are code-heavy, and most avoid process-oriented topics such as agile and testing.

September 23-25, 2019

Austin, Tex.

Price $295 (early bird pricing through June 14)

@spiceworks

Just as there are tech events for even the most niche-y tools and topics, there are also events that deliver kitchen-sink diversity and enough attendees to populate a small city. Spiceworld 2019 tends towards the kitchen-sink end of the spectrum-last year's event drew some 1,500 attendees, and the 60+ sessions are organized into fairly broad topic tracks. (The 2019 program isn't available yet, but video from the 2018 sessions gives you a taste of what to expect.) And if networking (or nightlife) are high on your list of developer event priorities, this event definitely deserves a spot on your calendar.

October 2-4. 2019

San Francisco, Calif.

Price $175 (expo only)' $295 - $1,995

@TechcrunchDisrupt

San Francisco's renowned startup fest still offers all of the events that made it the place 'to see the present and the future of tech in one place:' the CrunchMatch networking event, Startup Alley, a virtual Hackathon, workshops, and after-parties are all still part of the agenda, along with one-of-a-kind networking opportunities. Add an eclectic speaker lineup-where else will you hear Google's Chief of Information Security Heather Adkins, and former National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers sharing the stage with entrepreneurs like Snap co-founder and CEO Even Spiegel?-and you've got an event that routinely draws crowds of 10,000 or more attendees.



October 7-10, 2019

London

Price 399.00 £ - 649.00 £ (early bird pricing through June 17)

@JAXLondon#jaxlondon

JAX London is a four-day conference and two-day expo with programming that 'brings together the world's leading innovators in the fields of Java, microservices, continuous delivery, and DevOps.' If that sounds like a rather niche intersection of topics, prepare to be surprised: This year's conference program includes 60+ sessions, and there's a clear emphasis on cutting-edge development tools and methodologies. There's also a track devoted to blockchain technologies and solutions-sure to be a red-hot topic for developers working in one of the world's financial centers.

November 4-8, 2019

Orlando, Fla.

Price (2018) $995 - $2,220 (2019 pricing not yet announced)

@MS Ignite#MS Ignite

Since 2014, Microsoft Ignite has pitched a big tent that holds one very large event (TechEd) and a handful of smaller ones (Microsoft Management Summit, SharePoint Conference, and Project Conference, among others). This year's event program preview promises a stronger focus on advanced and expert sessions; more hands-on learning lab activities, and more than 20 role- or priority-based learning paths for attendees. The event's vendor expo included more than 100 participating companies in 2018, so you can also binge on product pitches and tire-kicking, if that's your thing.

November 13-14, 2019

Santa Clara, Calif.

Price $129 - $949 (prices increase after June 29)

The Silicon Valley stop of this globe-spanning spectacle (which includes an obligatory, free-admission expo) collectively draw thousands of attendees; the conference sessions alone span 24 conference tracks and over 1,500 speakers. This is what the experts refer to as 'convergence,' and it's a great way for developers to broaden their horizons-spring for one of the multi-event packages, and soak it all in.

December 2-6, 2019

Las Vegas

Price (2018) $1,799

@AWSreInvent#reInvent

AWS re:Invent is the undisputed cloud computing event of the year-and each year, AWS somehow manages to raise the bar a little higher. The 2018 event drew 40,000 participants to 1,000+ breakout sessions, multiple hackathons, bootcamps, workshops, and much more-all of it held across more than a half-dozen locations around Las Vegas. It's not uncommon for attendees to walk miles simply getting around the massive event, although you'll want to pace yourself to catch the epic, end-of-week re:PLAY party. (Don't miss our coverage of last year's event.)

December 5-6, 2019

Paris

Price €299/€199 (2-day/1-day passes)

@dotJS#dotJS

For the first time, 'the world's largest JavaScript' conference is expanding to a two-day event format. The first day will focus on frontend development, including UI frameworks and browsers; the second day will shift to backend topics, including a generous helping of Node.js and related content. (It's not too late to submit a proposal to speak at either day of dotJS 2019, by the way.) The new format is a logical next step for dotJS, which launched in 2012 and grew to more than 1,400 attendees in 2018. And even if the timely educational content or myriad networking opportunities don't sell you on dotJS 2019, the fact that it happens in Paris certainly should!

January 7-10, 2020

Sandusky, Ohio.

Price (2018) $350/$700 (2-day/4-day passes)

@CodeMash#CodeMash

Is CodeMash a Ruby conference? A Java conference? A security conference? Try all of the above: The event that likes to call itself the 'everything conference' returns to Sandusky, a city located on Lake Erie about halfway between Cleveland and Toledo. If that does not sound like somewhere you want to be in January, keep an open mind: CodeMash has built a reputation as a solid event with an eclectic but consistently high-quality program; a rich source of networking opportunities; and happenings like KidzMash that give the next generation of geeks a starting point to develop their talents. And since the Kalahari Resort, which hosts CodeMash, offers amenities like a heated indoor pool, it turns out that a trip to Lake Erie in the dead of winter might be warmer than you expect.

February 25-26, 2020

Singapore

Price (2019) S$1,795 - S$2,795

@EmTechAsia#EmTechAsia

'Where technology, business, and culture converge.' Since its inception in 1999, EmTech has established itself as an influential international conference on emerging technologies. Hosted by the MIT Technology Review, this event is famous for its Innovators Under 35 feature, which in the past has included such luminaries as Larry Page and Sergey Brin, not to mention Mark Zuckerberg.

February 12-16, 2020

Oakland, Calif.

Price (2019) $50 - $1,495

DeveloperWeek bills itself as the world's largest developer conference and event series-a credible claim for an event where 8,000+ devs hack it out with 200+ technologies. If the CTO World Congress or the Hiring Mixer don't tempt you (and yes-the latter is a networking event, not an amusement park ride), how about the chance to compete for $100,000 in cash and prizes in the hackathon? Or the various two-day sub-conferences devoted to such topics as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and microservices? Let's be honest here: If you can't find a DeveloperWeek event that interests you, are you really in the right line of work?

March 2-6, 2020

London

Price (2019) £1,040 - £2,629

Like its New York-based sibling event , the UK version of QCon aims its programming clearly at front-line development practitioners. The 2019 event featured conference tracks such as, 'Architectures You've Always Wondered About,' 'Don't $%@! Up the Culture,' and 'Security from First Principles.' While the 2020 program isn't available yet, QCon vows to continue delivering content geared towards 'Bleeding-edge for the Enterprise,' and to prioritize 'engineers over evangelists, practitioners over coaches, and team leads over consultants.' Intrigued? Check out this persuasive video, Why People Come Back to QCon London

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020 March 17-18, 2020 London Price £219 - £1,099 @iottechexpo#IoTTechExpo Looking for a crash course in the Internet of Things (IoT) and the technology revolution it triggered? Get yourself to the Olympia Grand in London, where the IoT Tech Expo will connect thousands of attendees with more than 300 exhibitors and a conference program featuring 21 topic tracks and over 500 speakers. With track titles such as Smart Energy & Cities, Developing for the IoT, Connected Industry, Connected Transportation, IoT Innovations & Technologies, Connected Enterprise and Privacy & Smart Buildings and Infrastructure, you may be overwhelmed, but you're unlikely to be bored.

Dublin Tech Summit April 22-23, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Price €188 (super early-bird pricing) @DubTechSummit 'What does tomorrow look like?' That's the question the Dublin Tech Summit is intent upon answering with its 2020 event program. The summit-which claims to be the oldest of its type in Europe-brings together thousands of tech-industry leaders, founders, and influencers from around the world. The two-day agenda promises 'days of growth and development, knowledge sharing, networking opportunities-and, of course, … the craic !' Expect a speaker list on the same level as the 2019 lineup, which featured Amazon CTO Werner Vogels , Reddit CTO Chris Slowe, and not one but two astronauts! Keep up with New Relic events, too!

Finally, here at New Relic, we deliver our own program of events, user groups, and meetups! Be sure to bookmark the New Relic Events page, which we update on a regular basis. We're looking forward to seeing you at a future event!