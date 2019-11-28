Log in
Best Sony 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Sony Bravia, OLED & 4K TV Deals Listed by Spending Lab

11/28/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Save on Sony TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch Sony TV savings for shoppers

Here’s a comparison of the best Sony UHD and 4K TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Sony Bravia, LED and OLED TVs by clicking the links below.

Best Sony TV 4K TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony remains strong in the 4K TV market with its diverse products in the 65 inch, 75 inch, and the 85 inch categories. Sony’s premium flagship TVs include the BRAVIA OLED and the Master Series which use advanced display technology to provide impressive video and audio to users.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? The biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2019 are happening on Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon reported sales of more than 700,000 fashion products and 1 million toys within the first 9 hours of their Black Friday sale last year. Aside from their offer last Black Friday of free shipping for any item regardless of its price, Amazon also provides customers access to gift guides for their extensive product selection. Combined with a more convenient online experience compared to in-store visits, users have few reasons not to complete their shopping on the Amazon website.

Walmart was able to boost its Black Friday sales successfully last year by offering customers the option of picking up their online purchases in their retail outlets at a later time. According to eMarketer, around 132 million people visited Walmart.com during the holiday sales period.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
