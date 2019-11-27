Best Sony LED & OLED TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: Sony Bravia, Smart & 4K TV Savings Compared by Deal Stripe

Black Friday experts share the best Sony 65 inch, 75 inch and 86 inch smart TV deals for shoppers in 2019

The best Black Friday Sony TV deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Deal Stripe. Find savings on Sony 4K TV, Bravia, LED and OLED TVs.

Best Sony TV deals:

Sony TV KD-65A8F is a 4K TV that features a 65 inch display which works with Amazon Alexa. It utilizes Sony OLED technology that can be found in Bravia models. It has a 50 watt sound output, Android TV software, Chromecast, and more advanced features. For larger displays for spacious bedrooms and living rooms, Sony 75 inch and 85 inch TV models should be considered.

What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? Shoppers have access to a number of deals offered online and in-store starting the day after Thanksgiving. On average, items from electronics to kitchen supplies can be discounted by at least 20% from Black Friday through to the next Monday.

In recent years more shoppers have opted for online shopping over travelling to retail stores during Black Friday. Accounting firm Deloitte reports that 50% of Black Friday shoppers now favor making their purchases online rather than in-store.

