Best U.S. Theme Parks Celebrated in Top Villas Awards

10/09/2019 | 06:35am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top Villas, one of the world's leading luxury villa rental specialists, has unveiled its ranking of the best theme parks to visit in the United States through the inaugural Theme Park Awards.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top Villas, one of the world's leading luxury villa rental specialists, has unveiled its ranking of the best theme parks to visit in the United States through the inaugural Theme Park Awards.

Seeking an alternative to traditional theme park rankings, Top Villas has endeavoured to undertake an impartial view of theme parks, using a range of freely available data from 30 different states across nine categories.

The Northeast was perhaps the strongest performer in the awards. Fourteen theme parks from this region ranked in the top 10 across all categories, including two first place finishes from Hersheypark In Pennsylvania and 11 finishes in the top five across various states.

"The formulation of the Top Villas Awards is intended not just as a welcome reward for the theme parks," said Top Villas CEO James Mannings, "but also a resource for the thousands of Top Villas guests who vacation in the country every year. Our experts have taken the time and effort to help our guests experience the best selection of theme parks possible."

The awards were granted using a detailed and impartial methodology, with qualifying parks being judged on nine different attributes. Information was aggregated and compared to determine key features that visitors would be looking for in a vacation.

All information was collected from theme park websites and included quantitative elements such as the number of thrill rides or rides for children, as well as qualitative elements, such as the average price of a ride and price of a season pass.

About Top Villas:

Based in the UK and Orlando, USA, Top Villas boasts a portfolio of more than 4,000 luxury villas in over 50 of the world's finest holiday destinations. With more than 20 years' experience in the villa rental industry, the Top Villas story began with just three family villas in Orlando. Today, Top Villas is proud to be known as one of the best villa rental agents in the world, offering the best homes, the best service and the best rates guaranteed.

With thousands of properties in America, Top Villas is a major contributor to the tourism landscape across the United States, with a particular focus on Florida and California. A British Travel Awards winner three years running, Top Villas has also been featured in some of the world's best travel magazines, and its villas regularly attract big-name celebrities and YouTubers.

Website: https://www.thetopvillas.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/topvillas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topvillas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/top_villas/

Note to editors: The full research piece: https://www.thetopvillas.com/blog/top-villas/the-best-theme-parks-in-the-us-2019-guide/

News Source: Top Villas

Related link: https://www.thetopvillas.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/best-u-s-theme-parks-celebrated-in-top-villas-awards/
