Best Xbox Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Xbox One S, X & Controller Deals Listed by Save Bubble

11/24/2019 | 06:31am EST

Early Xbox Black Friday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best early Xbox consoles & controller Black Friday savings

Early Xbox Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best early Xbox One S, X & games deals by clicking the links below.

Best Xbox deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Xbox One X was released in November of 2017 with a codename of Project Scorpio. Two years down the line, the Xbox One X has had its enhancements. Together with the Xbox One S, the Xbox Elite Controller, and the Xbox live, any Xbox fan will have a completely riveting experience with these Microsoft packages.

What are the best stores for Black Friday sales? Walmart and Amazon offer the most attractive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for holiday season shoppers.

Amazon posted solid sales figures for its 2018 Black Friday sale, selling over one million toys and 700,000 fashion items within the first nine hours of the sale. Amazon offered free shipping on nearly every deal during the holiday season last year, which resulted in hundreds of millions of sales in the US alone.

Walmart has overtaken Apple in 2018, becoming the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing Amazon and eBay. E-commerce experts from eMarketer predict that the company’s online sales will grow by 33% in 2019.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
