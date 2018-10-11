Best. Year. Ever: Albertsons Companies Customers Set New Record in 5th Annual 'Hunger Is' Campaign

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation announced today that, through the generous donations of customers, the Hunger Is fundraiser to fight childhood hunger in America raised a record $7.2 million in just 30 days.



The 2018 campaign, which engaged communities to support their most vulnerable citizens, raised enough to provide 22 million breakfasts for kids in the 2,300+ communities in which Albertsons Companies operates.



“I am blown away by the generosity of our customers,” said Albertsons Companies President and CEO Jim Donald. “Their donations will fund 22 million breakfasts to kids in need and help us Make Every Day a Better Day in the communities we serve. Together, through one- and two-dollar donations at a time, we are having a tremendous impact on the lives and the futures of young people.”



Throughout September, many of the company’s stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME Markets, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Pavilions, Star Market, and others accepted Hunger Is donations at checkout. All donations will benefit hunger relief organizations in the communities in which they were raised and will be extended in the form of grants.



Hunger Is Impact on Childhood HungerSince the 2014 inception of Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Hunger Is campaign, the initiative has had the following dramatic and lasting impacts on childhood hunger in America:

$30.2 million raised and donated to hunger relief programs across the U.S.

77 million breakfasts made possible for kids in need

200,000 kids’ lives touched each year

281 organizations and food banks awarded Hunger Is grants to connect children to healthy food in their communities

Following the fundraising effort each year, dozens of boots-on-the-ground foodbank partners turn the generosity of our customers into real results.



For example, the Sunshine Division in Portland, Oregon is a 95-year-old organization that provides food and clothing to low-income residents. The organization serves the entire Portland metro area, where nearly 38 percent of children qualify for free or reduced-price school breakfast and lunch. Unfortunately, many children have no access to school meals during the summer when school is out. To bridge the gap, the Sunshine Division provides low-income families with summer food boxes containing healthy breakfast, snack, and lunch items that kids can prepare themselves. The Sunshine Division provides approximately 44,000 more children with healthy breakfasts and other meals during the summer months, thanks to Hunger Is funding.



Childhood Hunger Statistics



The need for sweeping, coast-to-coast initiatives to fight childhood hunger remains urgent. According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization:

There are more than 12 million children in the U.S. who struggle with hunger

in the U.S. who struggle with hunger 21 percent of children in food-insecure households may have to rely exclusively on donations from programs like Hunger Is to make ends meet

in food-insecure households may have to rely exclusively on donations from programs like to make ends meet Households with children are more likely to be food insecure than those without children

The Hunger Is campaign seeks to decrease those numbers. Funds from previous campaigns were granted to more than 270 organizations that perform critical work in battling childhood hunger. Organizations receiving Hunger Is funds are chosen by stores in cooperation with the Hunger Is Advisory Committee (HIAC) and Albertsons Companies Foundation. The HIAC is comprised of leaders from the most respected hunger advocacy organizations in the U.S. including Feeding America, Food Research & Action Center, Hunger Free America, Share Our Strength, and WhyHunger.



Albertsons Companies is a Visionary Partner of Feeding America. For more information about Albertsons Companies' commitment to hunger relief, please visit us here.





About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

About Albertsons Companies Foundation

Founded in 2001, Albertsons Companies Foundation, formerly Safeway Foundation, supports causes that impact customers’ lives. Albertsons Companies stores provide the opportunity to mobilize funding and create awareness in our neighborhoods through the generous contributions by our customers, our employees’ passion and partnerships with our vendors. We focus on giving locally in the areas of health and human services, hunger relief, education and helping people with disabilities. Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation have invested $1 billion in our neighborhoods since 2001. For more information about Albertsons Companies Foundation, visit www.albertsonscompaniesfoundation.com.

