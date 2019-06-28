Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Best-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet after the G20 in Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The best-case scenario for talks on Saturday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a resumption of trade negotiations, a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

"Restarting negotiations would be a best-case scenario," Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, told reporters at the White House.

Trump and Xi are to meet in Osaka, Japan, where they are among world leaders gathered for a G20 summit.

Trade talks have stalled between the two countries and Trump is threatening $325 billion more in tariffs on Chinese imports unless Beijing makes concessions.

Pence postponed a speech about China's human rights record and national security concerns that had been scheduled for June 24 in order to avoid antagonizing the Chinese in advance of the Trump-Xi meeting.

Short said that speech would be rescheduled.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in
PU
02:51pBest-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser
RE
02:50pEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
02:43pTreasury Yields Steady Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
02:42pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Statement from Minister Yurek Following the Ontario Court of Appeal's Decision
PU
02:42pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : June 24-28
PU
02:39pStocks advance to cap first half as G20 eyed
RE
02:37pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
02:37pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : The Perfect Pair to Help Promote the Housing Industry
PU
02:36pU.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About