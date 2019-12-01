Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best iPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Apple iPad Pro, Mini 4 & More Apple iPad Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 03:11pm EST

Retail Egg compare the best Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals of 2019 and identify savings on the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini

Find all the best iPad deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini 4 and 9.7 inch, 10.5 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple diversified their tablet lineup by offering four models with varying sizes and features. Users can choose from the 12.9" and 11" iPad Pro, the 10.5" iPad Air, the 10.2" iPad, and the 7.9" iPad mini. Internal storage sizes vary per model, from the iPad's maximum of 128GB to the iPad Pro's 1TB. Budget-minded consumers can opt for older generations of the iPad, such as the iPad mini 4 and the popular 9.7-inch iPad.

The iPad Pro is an excellent tablet for creative professionals, with its powerful A12X Bionic chip, Liquid Retina display and 2nd generation Apple Pencil support providing the best experience for sketching, drawing, painting and graphic design. Mobile and working professionals can benefit greatly from having the highly portable iPad Air within reach, as its lightweight build makes it easy to carry anywhere. Meanwhile, those looking for a handheld entertainment device can enjoy either the iPad or iPad mini.

All current iPad models, as well as older generation iPads, are available with discounts during Cyber Monday. Big box retailers Amazon and Walmart, along with carriers such as Sprint, offer savings on Wi-Fi only and cellular-ready iPad models and even bigger discounts on renewed units and older models.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pFACEBOOK PORTAL CYBER MONDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Facebook Portal Plus, Mini & TV Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
04:31pLATEST WAYFAIR CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : All The Best Wayfair Recliner, Mattress, TV Stand & Home Decor Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Articles
BU
04:31pRING DOORBELL CYBER MONDAY DEALS OF 2019 : Ring Video Doorbell 2, Video Doorbell Pro & Floodlight Cam Security Camera Savings Researched by Deal Tomato
BU
04:23pEIMSKIP : Share buy-back program initiated
PU
04:11pCYBER MONDAY DJI DRONE DEALS 2019 : DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark & Phantom Drone Savings Rated by Saver Trends
BU
04:01pCYBER MONDAY 2019 NORTH FACE DEALS : North Face Osito Jackets, Coats, Parkas, Vests & Backpacks Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
04:01pLATEST UNDER ARMOUR CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Under Armour Boots, Hoodies & Gym Clothing Savings Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
04:01pSEE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Sealed Air Corporation Investors of Important January 2nd Deadline in Securities Class Action – SEE
GL
04:01pCOMSCORE : ‘Frozen 2' ices competition again with record Thanksgiving
AQ
03:52pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group