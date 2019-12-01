Best iPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Apple iPad Pro, Mini 4 & More Apple iPad Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

Find all the best iPad deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini 4 and 9.7 inch, 10.5 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.
Best Apple iPad deals:
-
Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart - click the link for the latest live deals on the newest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets
-
Save up to $130 on the Apple iPad 6th & 7th Gen (2019 model) at Walmart - save on the newest Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display
-
Save up to $300 on Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 11-inch and 12.9-inch models) - check the latest deals at Walmart
-
Save on a wide range of Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi & Wi-Fi + Cellular) tablets at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated iPad Air 64GB and 256GB models
-
Save on Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular at Walmart - check the latest deals on the 7.9 inch iPad mini
-
Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
-
Apple iPad 7th Gen (newest model) for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)
-
Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
-
Save up to $249 on Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) at Amazon - check live prices on the latest models
-
Save up to $250 on Apple iPad Mini & iPad Mini 4 at Amazon - instant savings on top-rated iPad mini models with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular, as well as renewed models
-
Save up to 46% on Apple iPad Air at Amazon - save on the latest Space Gray, Silver & Gold iPad Air tablets and renewed models
-
Save up to $80 on the newest Apple iPad - at Amazon
-
Save up to 53% on the iPad 9.7-inch - at Amazon
-
Enjoy holiday savings on iPad Pro, Mini & Air - at the B&H Photo Video
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple diversified their tablet lineup by offering four models with varying sizes and features. Users can choose from the 12.9" and 11" iPad Pro, the 10.5" iPad Air, the 10.2" iPad, and the 7.9" iPad mini. Internal storage sizes vary per model, from the iPad's maximum of 128GB to the iPad Pro's 1TB. Budget-minded consumers can opt for older generations of the iPad, such as the iPad mini 4 and the popular 9.7-inch iPad.
The iPad Pro is an excellent tablet for creative professionals, with its powerful A12X Bionic chip, Liquid Retina display and 2nd generation Apple Pencil support providing the best experience for sketching, drawing, painting and graphic design. Mobile and working professionals can benefit greatly from having the highly portable iPad Air within reach, as its lightweight build makes it easy to carry anywhere. Meanwhile, those looking for a handheld entertainment device can enjoy either the iPad or iPad mini.
All current iPad models, as well as older generation iPads, are available with discounts during Cyber Monday. Big box retailers Amazon and Walmart, along with carriers such as Sprint, offer savings on Wi-Fi only and cellular-ready iPad models and even bigger discounts on renewed units and older models.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005159/en/