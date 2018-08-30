Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best’s Briefing: Considering Environmental, Social and Governance Factors from a Credit Rating Perspective

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:01am CEST

There has been a shift in investor expectations in recent years, with shareholders judging companies on a broader spectrum of criteria, rather than solely on financial metrics, according to a new briefing by A.M. Best. Insurers and reinsurers, with their unique societal role as risk managers, risk carriers and investors, have not been immune from the trend to adapt and consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in their operations and assess what kind of impact they might have on their Credit Ratings.

The Best’s Briefing, titled, “Considering Environmental, Social and Governance Factors from a Credit Rating Perspective,” states insurers and reinsurers are facing consumer demands that they take positions on issues ranging from climate change to gender equality. In addition to elevated public interest, companies are under pressure from non-government organisations and regulatory authorities, particularly in Europe.

Jessica Botelho, financial analyst, said: “Overall, this shift in focus toward understanding how companies are managing ESG risks and opportunities is not simply a fad that is likely to fade. Moreover, as insurers conduct their business with long-term time horizons, European market leaders in particular have committed to embedding ESG into the cultures of their organisations.”

The report states ESG risks vary by industry and are considered material when it is likely that companies will incur substantial financial costs in connection with them. For insurers, perhaps the most obvious risk is climate change, which has the potential to lead to an increase in the severity and frequency of severe natural catastrophe events. Conversely, ESG opportunities focus on a company’s ability to identify and capitalise on relevant challenges for profit, such as developing new products for the renewable energy sector.

With no industrywide ESG standards in place, it can be overwhelming for insurers and reinsurers, particularly small- to medium-sized entities, to understand fully how to implement and disclose ESG practices. Although there has been significant progress in the harmonisation of methodologies and standards, further improvements concerning the definition of key metrics and educating users on the importance of ESG in financial analysis are still required. A.M. Best will continue to monitor developments in ESG and determine what impact, if any, they have on Credit Ratings.

To access a complimentary copy of this briefing, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=277538.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aIFG : Preliminary statement of results for the half year ended 30 june 2018
PU
09:37aTATA POWER : does World’s largest solar rooftop installation on a cricket stadium, at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai through its Solar arm
PU
09:37aICT : Big data expo 2018
PU
09:37aTTS : Intelligent control block for windlasses prevents severe damages
PU
09:37aMGM CHINA : and DSAL Launch ‘Hospitality and Catering Industry Safety Card Training’ Program
PU
09:37aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Why E-Health Could Be The Answer to Growing Healthcare Demand
PU
09:37aBerGenBio to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018
PR
09:36aTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Half-year Report
PR
09:34aDANSKE BANK : U.S. closely following Danske Bank money laundering case
RE
09:33aSCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SSE/Npower merger provisionally cleared after in-depth review
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.