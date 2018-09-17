Best’s Briefing: Kerala Floods Likely to Have Limited Impact on Rated Insurers’ Capital, But May Add to Performance Issues

A.M. Best does not expect flooding in the Indian state of Kerala
to have a significant impact on the balance sheet strength of rated
Indian non-life insurers; however, the losses may add to the unfavorable
underwriting performance that A.M. Best has flagged as a negative rating
factor for some of these insurers.
In a new Best’s Briefing, titled, “Kerala Floods: Limited Impact
on Rated Insurers’ Capital, May Add to Performance Issues,” A.M. Best
notes that Kerala represents a significantly smaller portion of the
Indian non-life market and A.M. Best rated insurers’ overall gross
premiums. Additionally, insurance penetration in India is low and
insurance penetration in Kerala is estimated to be below the national
average.
The cumulative rainfall this year during the 2018 summer monsoon period
in Kerala was significantly higher than normal, and together with the
release of waters from dams, created severe flooding in the region. A.M.
Best expects fire and motor to be the most impacted lines of business.
Motor own damage is one of the leading sources of business, accounting
for 30% of gross premiums in the state. Four large insurers, which wrote
an estimated 70% of Kerala’s gross non-life premiums in 2017, are likely
to absorb the majority of claims. The affected insurers rated by A.M.
Best are expected to have adequate reinsurance protection, with
deductibles that are small percentages of their premium base and capital
sizes. A.M. Best will continue to closely monitor developments at its
rated insurers as more information becomes available on the ultimate
gross and net impact of the floods on their profitability.
