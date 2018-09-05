Best’s Briefing: Vermont Captive Legislation Targets Companies Looking to Avoid BEAT Tax

A new type of captive insurance company created by Vermont in response
to U.S. tax reform provides an onshore reinsurance alternative for
companies facing an added tax burden due to the so-called BEAT tax, and
likely will further enhance Vermont’s standing as a captive domicile
industry, according to a new A.M. Best briefing.
The Best’s Briefing, titled, “Vermont Captive Legislation
Targeted at Companies Looking to Avoid the BEAT,” states that the new
captive type, referred to as an affiliated reinsurance company, is being
marketed as an alternative for U.S. companies that have been reinsuring
to an offshore affiliate, typically to Bermuda or the Cayman Islands, to
avoid U.S. corporate taxes. Many of these companies now are subject to
the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax, or BEAT tax; previously, insurance
ceded to third-party reinsurers was not subject to the new tax.
Affiliated reinsurance companies will be subject to many of the laws and
regulations under the NAIC, but will be licensed and regulated by the
Vermont Captive Insurance Division. No affiliated reinsurance companies
have been licensed yet; however, a number of companies have expressed
interest, as a number of large U.S. insurers already maintain a
relationship with Vermont. The legislation appears to give broad
discretion to the state’s insurance regulator to permit flexibility in
capital requirements and investments.
Other advantages for insurers would include a $200,000 cap on state
premium taxes, as well as the ability to avoid the 1% excise tax, or in
some cases, 4% excise tax, imposed on premiums paid to overseas
insurers—although foreign insurers making a Section 953(d) election also
can avoid the excise tax. Another consideration favoring the new Vermont
captive is that any net operating losses from offshore affiliates that
make the Section 953(d) election under the U.S. tax code are generally
unavailable to offset income of other members of the same consolidated
group. Presumably, this tax disadvantage would not exist for affiliated
reinsurance companies.
A.M. Best would view an affiliated reinsurance company similarly to
other affiliated reinsurers. For its analysis of risk-adjusted
capitalization, A.M. Best would expect any rated insurers using an
affiliated reinsurance company to provide U.S. statutory financials
consistent with the reporting requirements of the ceding affiliate.
