Best’s Market Segment Report: Longstanding MENA Reinsurers Demonstrate Resilience in Tough Market Conditions

The Middle East and North African (MENA) reinsurance industry is
characterised by its challenging market conditions, borne out of
unabating pressure on pricing, overcapacity, and a higher-than-expected
number of large losses in recent years, according to a new report by A.M.
Best.
The report, titled, “Longstanding MENA Reinsurers Demonstrate Resilience
in Tough Market Conditions,” states the impact of the competitive
landscape has been more keenly felt amongst regional reinsurers that
lack the scale and diversification of their foreign counterparts,
coupled with “following” market practices that restrict their ability to
dictate terms. Nevertheless, larger established regional reinsurers
continue to weather the storm, focusing on bottom-line profitability and
portfolio optimisation.
Aneela Mather-Khan, financial analyst, said: “Market conditions for MENA
reinsurers are extremely challenging, with pressures on underwriting
compounded by economic and political uncertainties. This in turn
increases the desire for reinsurers to seek diversification and reduce
potential volatility in earnings. In A.M. Best’s view, the long-term
trends in credit quality are likely to be dependent on reinsurers’
ability to successfully execute growth strategies in a highly
competitive market.”
The report adds whilst there are undoubtedly challenges, the MENA region
remains an attractive growth prospect, with underlying insurance market
growth and low penetration rates remaining key drivers. The economic
outlook for MENA countries is set to benefit from recent increases to
hydrocarbon prices. A.M. Best expects rises in insurance premiums to
follow gross domestic product growth over the next few years.
Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, said: “The MENA markets still
represent robust levels of insurance growth, although this is
predominantly linked to mandatory health care. Many MENA markets,
particularly non-GCC countries, are being encouraged by world governing
bodies to adopt further liberalisation and there remains the perception
that the region has a low exposure to natural catastrophe risk. These
elements continue to entice reinsurers to the MENA region, despite
challenging pricing conditions.”
A.M. Best expects over the medium term, the influx of reinsurance
capacity will maintain competitive pressures, and any movement in market
dynamics would only stem from a change in attitude from the
international reinsurance market.
