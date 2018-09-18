Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best’s Market Segment Report: Longstanding MENA Reinsurers Demonstrate Resilience in Tough Market Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:01am CEST

The Middle East and North African (MENA) reinsurance industry is characterised by its challenging market conditions, borne out of unabating pressure on pricing, overcapacity, and a higher-than-expected number of large losses in recent years, according to a new report by A.M. Best.

The report, titled, “Longstanding MENA Reinsurers Demonstrate Resilience in Tough Market Conditions,” states the impact of the competitive landscape has been more keenly felt amongst regional reinsurers that lack the scale and diversification of their foreign counterparts, coupled with “following” market practices that restrict their ability to dictate terms. Nevertheless, larger established regional reinsurers continue to weather the storm, focusing on bottom-line profitability and portfolio optimisation.

Aneela Mather-Khan, financial analyst, said: “Market conditions for MENA reinsurers are extremely challenging, with pressures on underwriting compounded by economic and political uncertainties. This in turn increases the desire for reinsurers to seek diversification and reduce potential volatility in earnings. In A.M. Best’s view, the long-term trends in credit quality are likely to be dependent on reinsurers’ ability to successfully execute growth strategies in a highly competitive market.”

The report adds whilst there are undoubtedly challenges, the MENA region remains an attractive growth prospect, with underlying insurance market growth and low penetration rates remaining key drivers. The economic outlook for MENA countries is set to benefit from recent increases to hydrocarbon prices. A.M. Best expects rises in insurance premiums to follow gross domestic product growth over the next few years.

Mahesh Mistry, senior director, analytics, said: “The MENA markets still represent robust levels of insurance growth, although this is predominantly linked to mandatory health care. Many MENA markets, particularly non-GCC countries, are being encouraged by world governing bodies to adopt further liberalisation and there remains the perception that the region has a low exposure to natural catastrophe risk. These elements continue to entice reinsurers to the MENA region, despite challenging pricing conditions.”

A.M. Best expects over the medium term, the influx of reinsurance capacity will maintain competitive pressures, and any movement in market dynamics would only stem from a change in attitude from the international reinsurance market.

To access a complimentary copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=278186.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:28aELECTRIFYINGLY FUN TO DRIVE : the Audi e-tron
PU
06:28aAUDI : delivers customized premium services for the sales force of tomorrow
PU
06:28aAUDI IN FORMULA E : Title win in first year
PU
06:28aAUDI : Denkwerkstatt – Business models of the future
PU
06:27aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:27aELECTRIC GOES AUDI : All-Electric Audi e-tron SUV Unveiled and Available for U.S. Customers to Place Reservations
BU
06:19aOOREDOO : sees strong momentum for Aamali Mobile business solution
AQ
06:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Limited-edition 2018 Ram Power Wagon Mojave Sand Launches
PU
06:16aGoogle to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.