Best’s Market Segment Report: Reinsurers’ Appetite for U.S. Mortgage Exposures Continues to Increase

The amount of mortgage exposure ceded to the global reinsurance industry
continues to grow as more reinsurers partake in the currently lucrative
business of covering mortgage risk. How the operating environment
continues to be favorable for the U.S. mortgage industry and conducive
to reinsurers taking on more mortgage risk is detailed in the new A.M.
Best report, “Global Reinsurance: Optimism Fizzles, It’s Back to the
‘New Normal.’”
According to the report, reinsurers’ sustained appetite to provide
coverage for mortgage risks is being driven mainly by the benign
mortgage loss environment, the increased capital requirements for
private mortgage insurers (as outlined in the Private Mortgage Insurance
Eligibility Requirements) and the favorable home pricing conditions.
Another key factor is the mandate by the Federal Housing Finance Agency
requiring the two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, to “de-risk” their balance sheets and reduce taxpayers’
risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market.
As a result, supply and demand conditions have created a favorable
outcome, with reinsurers being the beneficiaries of the
insurance-reinsurance transactions of the GSEs’ U.S. mortgage credit
risk-transfer programs. As of July 31, 2018, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
have transferred a combined $18.2 billion in limits to the reinsurance
sector, and A.M. Best expects reinsurers’ participation in the credit
risk-sharing programs to remain elevated over the next few years.
The report also outlines the recent ramp-up of mortgage risk ceded by
private mortgage insurers to third-party reinsures – averaging 13.2% of
gross premiums written from 2016 to 2017, compared with 5.1% from 2012
to 2015 – and the emergence of mortgage insurance-linked securities
(MILS) transactions for covering mortgage exposures. These MILS
transactions effectively transfer mortgage exposures to the capital
markets in a fully collateralized format, and as of August 2018,
approximately $2.89 billion in mortgage insurance limits has been
transferred to investors.
Finally, the report section, titled “Reinsurance and the Speedy Road to
U.S. Mortgage Risk,” outlines the continuum of “diversification
benefits” achieved by the various types of reinsurers that cover
mortgage risk ceded either by the private mortgage insurers or by the
GSEs through their risk-transfer programs. This diversification benefit
is a function of the marginal increase in Net Required Capital and
depends entirely on the type of reinsurer taking such risks.
“Diversification benefit is highest for well-diversified reinsurers with
low-risk investment portfolios, markedly less for moderately diversified
reinsurers with high-risk investment portfolios, and virtually
non-existent for reinsurers that solely cover mortgage risk,” said
Emmanuel Modu, managing director, Insurance-Linked Securities.
A.M. Best’s criteria procedure for mortgage risk, “Evaluating Mortgage
Insurance,” is available in the methodology
section of A.M. Best’s website.
