Best’s Market Segment Report: Vietnam Non-Life Market Shows Growth Despite Challenging Operating Environment

Vietnam’s non-life market has experienced a high rate of growth in the
most recent five-year period, which stands in contrast to the subdued
growth in many neighboring markets, according to a new A.M. Best
report.
The Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Vietnam Non-Life
Market: A Growth Story in a Challenging Operating Environment,” states
the non-life market in 2017 recorded total direct premium written of
approximately VND 41 trillion, or USD 1.8 billion, which is small by
international standards; however, the non-life market’s growth prospects
remain positive given the low penetration rate in Vietnam of 0.8%.
However, while growth in this retail-led market has been strong,
underwriting margins have been decreasing rapidly. Operating expenses
are high and economies of scale have yet to be realized as the market is
still in a developing stage. Significant spending on technology, branch
networks and competition for distribution channels is still required.
Nonetheless, investors, including those from overseas, have been
attracted to Vietnam’s non-life market, which is one of the few markets
in Asia without restrictions on foreign ownership. Paid-up capital for
the top five non-life insurers has increased 29% since 2013.
Credit Ratings on Vietnam’s non-life insurers are supported by solid
risk-adjusted capitalization and overall positive earnings, due to good
investment results. Although many companies have made high dividend
payouts and their premium growths have been high, capital injections
have been forthcoming, helping to support risk-adjusted capitalization.
However, without margin improvements, attracting new capital will become
increasingly difficult.
