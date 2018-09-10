Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best’s Special Report: Surplus Notes Usage Continues to Increase for Life/Annuity Segment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

A notable increase in surplus note issuances by the U.S. life/annuity (L/A) segment between 2014-2017 drove an overall modest rise by insurance companies industrywide, as issuances by the other major sectors declined in two of those three years, according to a new A.M. Best report.

The Best’s Special Report, titled, “Surplus Notes Usage Continues to Increase for L/A Segment,” states that the persistently low interest rate environment of the last decade has made surplus notes issuances particularly attractive to L/A writers. From 2014 to 2017, the amount of surplus notes issued by insurance companies increased to $49.5 billion from $47.8 billion, even though the number of insurers with surplus notes declined slightly, to 510 from 526. L/A writers contributed significantly to the increase, as the segment’s balance sheet rose to more than $32 billion from $26.9 billion.

The surplus notes balance for the property/casualty and health segments declined over the last two years. Surplus notes issuances for the health segment spiked in 2013, when insurance companies established Consumer Operated and Oriented Plans (Co-Ops), under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. For the property/casualty segment, redemptions of surplus notes primarily in conjunction with mergers and acquisitions, without subsequent re-issuance led to a decline in balances to just over $14 billion in 2017 from $14.9 billion in 2014. The L/A segment continues to have the largest percentage of surplus notes, 7.8%, relative to total industry capital, followed by the health segment, at 1.9%, and the property/casualty segment at 1.8%. Insurers with high coupon rate notes may find lowering the cost of capital by way of replacements a challenge, given that investors need to be compensated for giving up high yields, as well as for risks associated with potential regulatory actions. Additionally, while interest rates remain low, A.M. Best expects insurers to issue the fixed-rate surplus notes as opposed to floating rate notes. As part of A.M. Best’s review of surplus notes, companies with a heavy reliance on surplus notes may be assigned weaker balance sheet strength assessments, depending on the use, terms and ability to service them.

A.M. Best looks at surplus notes in several areas in its rating process, including treatment in capital models, financial leverage analysis and quality of capital.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=277849.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03p'SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER' TRAILER : Croft braves a deadly jungle
AQ
02:03pWOLVERINE WORLD WIDE : Are water fear-mongers all wet?
AQ
02:03pPIVIT EXPLORATION : IIROC Trade Resumption - PIVT
AQ
02:03pPROTIVITI : Recognized as a 2018 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine
PR
02:01pCentral Security Group Unveils Alert 360™ as New Company Name, Logo
BU
02:01pMONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Trucking, Department Stores
AQ
02:01pIMPINJ : Announces Monza R6-B Chip for Global RAIN RFID Baggage Tracking
BU
02:01pMONDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
AQ
02:01pAIR PRODUCTS : to Share Developments in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology at Gastech Conference in Spain
PR
02:01pDonegal Mutual Insurance Company Enters into Agreement with Safeco Insurance for Transfer of Personal Lines Business in Seven States
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packager RPC buoyed by private equity interest
2TESLA : CYBORG DREAMS: AI brain plug-in coming says Musk
3SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
4UNICREDIT SPA : Morgan Stanley recommends buying Italian assets ahead of budget
5WINDELN DE SE : WINDELN.DE SE: windeln.de SE and COO Jürgen Vedie mutually agreed to terminate service contrac..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.